LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 8, 2025

Jayson Tatum making his feelings clear on the Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers longstanding rivalry does little to dent the hype ahead of the two teams squaring off at the TD Garden on Saturday. The versatile forward believed the Purple and Gold shouldn't be considered as rivals given the two teams' two games every regular season.

That said, more often than not, the meeting between these two heavyweights have sparked ample drama and scintillating action. And the same is expected to happen as the Celtics host the Lakers after going down in an embarrassing 117-96 loss the last time they played LeBron James and Co.

The difference this time is Luka Doncic donning the Lakers jersey after what was one of the more unexpected and NBA history-altering trades. He last played at the Garden as a Dallas Maverick in the NBA Finals, adding more spice to the contest.

As always, the clash isn't without a fair share of narratives. The Celtics stars have been on the radar for suiting up against the Lakers after missing a string of games leading up to the showdown. Doncic himself believed that teams would get healthy with their players coming back from an injury hiatus when they would have to play LA. The likes of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzings are expected to play despite listed as questionable and missing the recent games for the C's.

Then comes the form of both sides with the eight-game win streak propelling LA to second in the Western Conference standings. The Celtics are second in the East, further adding to the possibility of a LA vs Boston showdown if these two sides make the NBA Finals. The last time that happened was in 2010 and Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final title for the Lakers.

Both units come into the contest on the back of wins. The Celtics notched up a comprehensive 123-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. LA beat the New York Knicks 113-109 in a nail-biting OT thriller. The in-form teams have played stellar ball in recent times and Boston will be keen to equal the scoreline on Saturday.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics skirmish tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on ABC and ESPN+. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers +7 o226.5 (-110) +220 Boston Celtics -7 u226.5 (-110) -272

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Preview

It all boils down to strategy and execution when the Celtics host the Lakers at the Garden. Boston are versatile and they have enough pieces to contain LA's 'Big 3'. Despite Rui Hachiumura's absence, the Lakers have stifled opponents on defense. Scrappy as it seems, they have managed to contain quality offense in their last eight games.

Beating the defending champions will be on LA's mind. Much depends on Doncic and James doing what they have been doing consistently, while Austin Reaves will look shrug off his rusty outing against the Knicks. If the likes of Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht get hot from the deep against a side that averages the most 3-point attempts (48.1) per game this season, this will be a cracker of a game.

Boston is sixth in scoring offense averaging 117.0 points and 117.2 points per 100 possessions. They are 17th in field goal offense averaging 46.2% from the field, and sixth in 3-point offense drilling 37.2% of their 3s. The Lakers are 17th in scoring offense averaging 113.1 points per game and the same number per 100 possessions. They are seventh in the league in FG offense (48.1%) and 18th in downtown offense (35.5%).

The LA Lakers have played solid defense that sees them eighth in scoring defense. They allow 111.1 points per game and 109.9 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics are third conceding a measly 108.3 point or game and 108.0 points per 100 possessions.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers have listed LeBron James (left foot injury management) and Luka Dončić (right knee contusion) as probable. Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) is questionable. Rui Hachimira (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery) are out for the contest.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Dorian Finney-Smith PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

The Celtics have listed Jrue Holiday (right-hand mallet finger), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) as questionable.

Position Player PG Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Kristaps Porzingis

LA Lakers vs Boston Cetics Betting Tips

Jaylen Brown is listed -102/-125 pm points. Jayson Tatum is -114/-110 on points and rebounds, and Payton Pritchard is -110/-120 on points and assists. For the LA Lakers, Luka Doncic is -112/-110 on points, LeBron James is -110/-110 on points and rebounds.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Prediction

Two sides with versatility and grit as their biggest strengths respectively headline one of the much-awaited matchups this weekend. The Lakers' eight-game win streak make them favorites on paper, but Boston have the talent for payback . Take a close contest with the Celtics edging the Lakers.

