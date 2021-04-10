LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - April 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a game between two high-profile NBA franchises, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the LA Lakers at the Barclays Center tonight.

The LA Lakers will be looking to get back on the winning track following a loss to the Miami Heat in their last game. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will look to continue their winning run to protect their position in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 10th; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, 11th April; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, New York

LA Lakers Preview

Despite losing LeBron James and Anthony Davis to injuries, the LA Lakers have maintained their status as the no.1 defense in the league. They have managed a stellar defensive rating of 105.9, tallying 5.5 blocks per game, the fourth-best mark in the league.

The Lakers' rebounding has been a huge asset for them, too, as the team ranks ninth in terms of rebounds per contest (45.1 rebounds per game).

However, the LA Lakers' offense has clearly suffered in the aforementioned duo's absence. Dennis Schroeder and Montrezl Harrell have taken up more responsibility lately, but the Lakers will need help from other stars as well if they are to win tonight.

Key Player - Dennis Schroeder

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

Off-season acquisition Dennis Schroder has assumed point guard responsibilities with LeBron James sidelined, and it won't be controversial to suggest that he has done a good job. The former Atlanta Hawks star has averaged 15 points, 5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, along with 1.2 steals.

However, Schroder's shooting has been quite poor, as he has shot a dismal 32.7% from downtown and 43.6% from the field. Schroder was brought in to provide much-needed playmaking and a scoring punch, and the LA Lakers need him firing more at this juncture of the campaign than they ever have.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Power Forward - Marcus Morris, Center - Andre Drummond

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have been the no. 1 offense this season by a staggering margin, registering an incredible 118.5 offensive rating. They have also moved the ball quite well, tallying 27 assists per game, ranking in that category's top five in the 2020-21 campaign.

Apart from the big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, sharpshooter Joe Harris and veteran forward Jeff Green have played an integral role in the Brooklyn Nets' success.

Harris has put up 14 points on an unbelievable 48% shooting from downtown, while Green has averaged 10 points on 42% shooting from the deep.

Key Player - James Harden

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has looked like the same player he was in Houston, as the aggressive shooting guard has been playing at an MVP level for the Brooklyn Nets. Harden has put up an incredible 26 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds per game for the Nets whilst striking a brilliant backcourt partnership with Kyrie Irving.

The only criticism of James Harden's game has been his tendency to commit turnovers. He has turned the ball over four times in a game, a mark he will have to improve on if he is to win the MVP accolade for the second time in his career.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving, Shooting Guard - James Harden, Small Forward - Kevin Durant, Power Forward - Joe Harris, Center - DeAndre Jordan

Lakers vs. Nets Match Prediction

In a clash between the league's best offense and defense, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to come out on top. The LA Lakers are seriously undermanned, and the star-studded Nets starting lineup should be able to win tonight's encounter with ease.

Where to Watch Lakers vs. Nets

The LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets match will be covered live on ABC Network. Fans can also catch the game on YES Network and Spectrum Sportsnet. The match can be live-streamed through an NBA League Pass as well.

