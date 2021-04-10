Why don’t star players ever sign with the New York Knicks?

The New York Knicks are one of the most popular franchises in the NBA and only a few teams command as big a global presence as them. However, the team has performed quite poorly recently, having failed to reach the playoffs for the past seven seasons.

The New York Knicks' home arena, Madison Square Garden, is considered the "Mecca of Basketball," and various high-profile stars like LeBron James have expressed their adulation for the iconic venue.

However, the Garden has been unable to attract big names in recent years. Below, we will explore why the New York Knicks have failed when it comes to signing superstars.

Exploring reasons behind star players giving the New York Knicks the cold shoulder

The New York Knicks are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and have a good chance of ending their playoff drought. New head coach Tom Thibodeau has instilled a winning culture that has led to players like Julius Randle and RJ Barrett having stellar seasons.

It's been a tough stretch here for the Knicks...



Despite their relative success, the New York Knicks have failed to attract the best talent in the league. Their inability to do so was highlighted in 2019 when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to snub them in favor of city rivals Brooklyn Nets.

The biggest reason behind that is the New York Knicks' dysfunctional and poor ownership, which has always served as a red flag for stars across the league. James Dolan has infamously been called the "worst owner in all sports" several times, which highlights the impression the New York Knicks have on sports media.

There were reports of James Dolan planning to sell the franchise, signaling signs of instability to star free agents and trade targets. In addition to Irving and Durant, players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook have passed on the chance to play in the Big Apple.

Another reason is the New York Knicks' treatment of their legends. There have been multiple instances of them mistreating their former stars. A recent incident involving Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing was well documented in the media. The New York Knicks legend revealed that he was not "recognized" by security at Madison Square Garden.

Patrick Ewing says he’s going to have to call James Dolan because he keeps getting asked about what passes he’s wearing and keeps getting stopped in the hallway. “I thought this was my house! They should know who the hell I am!” - Ewing on The Garden pic.twitter.com/0RfztaIJ7v — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 11, 2021

An incident involving Charles Oakley came to light in 2019, when he was allegedly mistreated and forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden. Oakley later suggested that their attitude towards former players was the reason behind their shortcomings in the off-season-

"You see the fire burning, you don't drive into it. It's as simple as that. They know what's going on. They have more awareness these days, and they can make up their minds on their own."

The New York Knicks might make the playoffs this season, but unless organization and ownership don't improve, it will always be difficult for them to sign the biggest stars.

