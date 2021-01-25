LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

LeBron James takes on his old team tonight as the reigning champions, LA Lakers, head to Cleveland to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs paid tribute to their former teammate Kyrie Irving when they played against the Brooklyn Nets last week so we could expect a similar arrangement for King James.

Many would expect the LA Lakers to easily get past the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The defending champions are 2nd in the league in defense, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are 29th in offense. This incredible mismatch makes it extremely hard to envisage a win for the home team against a franchise which is yet to lose on the road this season.

Cruising to 2-0 on this road trip. #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/p6axS528D8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 24, 2021

LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Updates

LA Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

Unfortunately for LA Lakers, both their All-Stars are listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James is suffering from a left ankle injury, while Anthony Davis is having trouble with the other ankle.

Meanwhile, bench players, Kostas Antetokoumpo and Jared Dudley, are ruled out for an extended period due to injuries as well.

Frank Vogel said Jared Dudley is “a game or two” out with his calf injury. Everybody else is available. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 24, 2021

However, according to LA Lakers beat writer, Mike Trudell, fans should get to see both LeBron James and AD in this game despite their questionable status, just like the last game.

Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will again be without star forward Kevin Love, who may possibly be out till February. He suffered a right calf strain earlier in the campaign, which has already seen him miss 14 games this season. Matthew Dellavedova is also out of his game, and as of right now, no time has been set for his return.

LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Considering that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing, the LA Lakers will follow their usual lineup this game as well. James and Davis start as the forwards while Dennis Schroder is the starting point guard. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be the starting shooting guard and Marc Gasol will retain his position as the Center.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup is completely healthy and will be the usual. Darius Garland is the starting point guard in the backcourt with Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond is the team's regular center. Isaac Okoro will start as the small forward while Larry Nance Jr. will be the team's power forward.

LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting-5s

LA Lakers

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Anthony Davis, C - Marc Gasol

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Larry Nance Jr., C - Andre Drummond

