LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will host the LA Lakers at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, Mar. 29.

The Lakers will head into this road fixture off a disappointing 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans to slump to 31-43 on the season. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 114-100 win against the Utah Jazz. Improving to 46-29 on the season. With the win, the Mavericks have surpassed the Jazz (45-30) to take fourth place in the West.

Tuesday's matchup will also be a tie-breaker between the Lakers and the Mavericks in their season series. However, given the Mavericks' current form, they could walk away with a win.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesay, Mar. 30, 2022; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

LA Lakers Preview

LeBron James and Anthony Davis look at the LA Lakers game from the bench

The LA Lakers have continued their slide down the West standings as the regular season comes to an end. With their loss to the Pelicans, the Lakers are now tenth, with only half a game separating them and the San Antonio Spurs (31-44).

The loss to New Orleans was particularly disappointing. After a tremendous first-half performance, the Purple and Gold imploded in the second. They squandered a 23-point lead, eventually coming up eight points short,.

However, their bigger concern was LeBron James' ankle injury in the first half of the game. Although he returned to play and scored 39 points on the night, he has been listed as doubtful for this game, as the swelling around his ankle has increased overnight.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

LeBron James is officially listed as doubtful for tomorrow's game against the Mavericks after his ankle swelled up overnight.

With Anthony Davis still out of the rotation with only a handful of games left to play, James' injury could essentially end the Lakers' dismal campaign.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Carmelo Anthony | F - Wenyen Gabriel | C - Dwight Howard.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic sizes up Patty Mills on the perimeter.

The Dallas Mavericks have impressed recently. Coming off the Jazz win, they have won three of their last five games as they look to secure a playoff berth.

Much of Dallas' success can be attributed to their overall contributions. While Luka Doncic has been a force of nature in his own right, Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith consistency have also helped the team.

The game against Utah saw a major scoring push (23 points) from Reggie Bullock, who entered the starting rotation for Dinwiddie.

NBA @NBA



Reggie Bullock: 23 PTS (8-12 FGM), 7 3PM

Luka Doncic and the @dallasmavs move into the West's #4 spot!

Reggie Bullock: 23 PTS (8-12 FGM), 7 3PM

Jalen Brunson: 22 PTS, 10 REB

The Mavericks will look forward to seeing more contributions from their bench as well.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Lakers 31-43 +570 Over 218 (-112) +12.5 (-114) Dallas Mavericks 46-29 -820 Under 218 (-108) -12.5 (-106)

The Mavericks are heavily favored in this matchup against the Lakers. That's primarily because of their superior record this season and homecourt advantage.

Also considering their current form, the Mavericks are in a better position for this game than the Lakers, considering their roster depth and size as well.

Odds Sourced from FanDuel SB.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have an 11-25 record away from home this season. LeBron James is listed as doubtful, while Anthony Davis remains out. The Lakers have had a defensive rating of 121.4 in their last 10 games.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have a 26-12 record at home. Dallas has had an offensive rating of 110.3 in their last 10 games. Luka Doncic has averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists against the Lakers this season.

Lakers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks should emerge winners in this home game against the LA Lakers.

With homecourt advantage, the Mavericks also have most of their main rotation in good health and available for the game. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Lakers. LeBron James could miss the game after a horrible ankle injury sustained against the Pelicans.

In James' absence, the Purple and Gold will be short of another superstar as they enter the final leg of the season.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Mavericks game?

The Lakers vs Mavericks game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.1 The Eagle as well.

