LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - April 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will battle it out with the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center tomorrow.

The game will be a rematch of yesterday's encounter, in which the Dallas Mavericks prevailed with a 110-115 scoreline. The LA Lakers welcomed Anthony Davis after a lengthy absence, while the Mavericks lost Kristaps Porzingis to an ankle sprain.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 24th; 3:30 PM ET (Sunday, 25th April; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

LA Lakers Preview

Despite losing Anthony Davis and LeBron James to injuries for a considerable period, the LA Lakers have managed to be the best defense in the league, managing an impressive defensive rating of 106.4. Frank Vogel's defensive scheme and Kyle Kuzma's ascent have played a key role in that.

However, offense is still a concern for the 17-time champions, as the team is second in turnovers (15.5) and has averaged a dismal 109.9 points per game.

Off-season acquisitions Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroeder have ensured that the LA Lakers' campaign doesn't get derailed, averaging 15 and 14 points per contest, respectively.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis had a poor outing in his much-awaited return, as the multiple-time All-Star could only score 4 points and grab 4 rebounds in 16 minutes. However, he will still be the LA Lakers' trump card tomorrow, especially considering Kristaps Porzingis' absence.

Before going down, Davis was averaging 21 points and 8 rebounds per game on 52% shooting from the field. Head coach Frank Vogel will be hoping the former New Orleans Pelicans man is back to his best when he takes to the court tomorrow.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks' offense has regressed since last year but has still maintained a top 10 offensive rating (114.6). However, ball movement and the pace of the offense have been subpar, something head coach Rick Carlisle will have to address quickly going into the business end of the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson have impressed as Luka Doncic's supporting cast, providing the team with a much-needed offensive injection. The former has averaged 15 points on a respectable 38% shooting from downtown, while Brunson has put up close to 13 points on 39% shooting from behind the arc.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Detroit Pistons v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is having an incredible season as the young Slovenian is averaging a superb 28.7 points, 8.7 assists and 8 rebounds per game. He has also shown active hands on the defensive end, tallying a steal per game.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings and a majority of the credit can be attributed towards the Real Madrid product. Doncic scored 30 points and grabbed 9 rebounds against the LA Lakers yesterday, and he will be looking to have a similar impact tomorrow.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dwight Powell l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Willie Cauley-Stein

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction

The LA Lakers will be looking to redeem themselves after yesterday's loss and will play with more urgency. Losing Porzingis is a huge loss for the Dallas Mavericks and fans can expect the Lakers to come out on top in this encounter.

Where to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks

Live coverage of the LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game will be available on ABC Network. Fans can also catch this game on Spectrum Sportsnet and Bally Sports Southwest. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

