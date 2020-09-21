LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - September 22nd, 2020 | Game 3

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 22nd, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Denver Nuggets seemed to have pulled off one of their signature comebacks, leading Game 2 with two seconds to go. That's when Anthony Davis turned up clutch and drained a three-pointer to give the LA Lakers a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

LA Lakers Preview

The versatility of the LA Lakers has given them a huge advantage in the postseason. They're being able to make use of their conventional bigs again – Dwight Howard in particular – who are giving Nikola Jokic a tough time.

🚨👌 AD lines up and KNOCKS DOWN the triple to WIN Game 2 of the WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS! 👌🚨#TissotBuzzerBeater#ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/azdLowx8aK — NBA (@NBA) September 21, 2020

Alex Caruso had a few clutch plays of note in the second quarter where he turned defense into offense, including that breakaway jam that sent the LA Lakers bench into a frenzy. LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to be the usual suspects, with the latter scoring the last 10 points for the Purple and Gold in Game 2.

Advertisement

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James had a great start on Sunday where he scored the first 12 points of the night for the LA Lakers but his offense fizzled out as the game progressed. In fact, his poor performance in the second half allowed the Denver Nuggets to stage a comeback. He'll have to maintain consistency if the Purple and Gold are to win comfortably.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have made a habit of rallying back from tough spots in the playoffs but they need to stop putting themselves in a hole. Mike Malone's men aren't nearly as proactive in the first half and the intensity during that phase needs to improve.

Making a lil' run 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgVdoxh1jz — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 21, 2020

Jamal Murray needs to show more aggression too. He is not starting games as explosively as he should for the LA Lakers to be too worried. The Denver Nuggets also need to take care of the ball better. You can't get away with committing 19 turnovers against championship favorites.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic eventually managed 30 points in Game 2 against LA Lakers but he's not giving a great account of himself on the defensive end. He's getting boxed out inside the paint and as such, his rebounding game has taken a hit. He did a much better job of getting his teammates involved on Sunday but needs to keep improving in that aspect for the Denver Nuggets to stand a chance.

Lakers vs Nuggets Prediction

The LA Lakers don't generally slip up huge leads. Denver Nuggets almost managing to steal a victory in Game 2 was a direct result of LeBron James going missing in the fourth quarter. That doesn't happen too much either. Outside of these anomalies, the LA Lakers are in a much better flow and seem to have an answer for every question that the Denver Nuggets have thrown at them so far. Expect the Purple and Gold to win again and take a 3-0 lead.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets?

The Western Conference Finals are being exclusively broadcasted on TNT in the USA. Sony Six is the go-to channel for fans in India. You can also live steam the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: LA Lakers News - LeBron James has one regret following Anthony Davis' buzzer-beater