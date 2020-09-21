LA Lakers News: LeBron James has one regret following Anthony Davis' buzzer-beater, shuts down critics outside the bubble

LA Lakers continue to dominate in the postseason on the back of performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, they led for the majority of the night against the Denver Nuggets but found themselves trailing with two seconds left on the clock. In what was positive LA Lakers news, AD drained a trey from the left wing to get the Purple and Gold across the line.

anthony davis getting a championship is gonna be pretty cool pic.twitter.com/W6HmzTsXE8 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 21, 2020

The shot reminded everyone about Kobe Bryant, who was known for such clutch makes from downtown. Anthony Davis himself yelled "Kobe" after the game-winner. LeBron James was on the court when it all transpired and was asked about the same.

"Well it's not about making a shot, it's about having the belief of just taking it for one and living with the result."

LeBron James then elucidated how earlier in the season Anthony Davis had missed an open look that would've won the game for LA Lakers but the latter missed.

LA Lakers News: LeBron James misses playing at the Staples Center

Staples Center

Playing in front of your fans during the playoffs is a different feeling altogether, especially when that franchise hasn't been to the postseason in quite some time. LeBron James is wary of the same and expressed how he missed playing in front of the Staples Center, especially tonight with Anthony Davis hitting that clutch three-pointer.

"I wish we were playing at Staples. We miss our fans so much...it probably would have blew the roof off Staples Center."

LA Lakers News: LeBron James shuts down haters and backs Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

This is Anthony Davis' first-ever appearance in the Western Conference Finals and he drained a clutch three to win the game. LeBron James was asked about AD wanting to be in such situations by asking for a move to the LA Lakers and the process that a player goes through to become a great player in the playoffs.

LeBron mentioned that it's all about believing in yourself and paying any heed to the haters and the naysayers.

"Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s*** their pants.”

The LA Lakers play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

