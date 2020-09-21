NBA News Update: Anthony Davis channels his 'Mamba Mentality' to sink Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beater

More stories from the exhilarating Game 2 affair between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets make this NBA news update as coach Frank Vogel and the hero of the night himself, Anthony Davis, remember the legend of Kobe Bryant.

Speaking to the media in the post-game conference, both Vogel and Davis said that the buzzer-beater to warrant a Hollywood finish was something one would associate with the great Kobe Bryant.

Amidst all the drama, Anthony Davis also did not forget to remember the loyal LA Lakers fans and wished that they were present to witness the moment live. In the absence of the global pandemic, this game would have been played at the Staples Center, and both LeBron James and Anthony Davis couldn't help but imagine the atmosphere had that been possible.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players the Dallas Mavericks should target this offseason

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis yells 'KOBE' as he drains game-winner

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis speaks about his game-winner

Anthony Davis was a busy man at the end of Game 2, doing interview after interview as all the analysts and journalists wanted to get his comments on what was the most iconic moment of his career so far.

Talking to Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA, Anthony Davis described the moment for them and the fans:

Advertisement

"The play was for LeBron but, I was coming around... I told Rondo, I was looking at him the whole time. The team had confidence in me. Came around, and 'Do threw a great pass. I was able to rise up and make the shot."

Speaking to the media in the post-game conference, Davis also admitted that he yelled "KOBE" after swishing the three-pointer.

* @AntDavis23 acknowledged that he yelled “KOBE” after he hit the shot. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 21, 2020

The 27-year-old also remembered the LA Lakers faithful and said he missed their presence in a moment like that.

* @AntDavis23 on the game winner: "It’s a huge dream … to make it even better, just wish it was in Staples tonight with the fans that support us all year." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 21, 2020

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis brought the 'Mamba Mentality' to play, says Frank Vogel

NBA News Update: Frank Vogel was proud of the way his team battled through adversity

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel was absolutely delighted to have somehow saved Game 2 from the jaws of defeat and remembered the man who used to do just that for the purple and gold back in the day - Kobe Bryant. He compared Anthony Davis' game-winner to the ones Bryant used to drill in his heyday.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis’s buzzer-beater in Game 2 win over Nuggets: “That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit. ... That’s a Mamba shot.” pic.twitter.com/oib6erksOM — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

"Just flying to the wing like that... catch and shoot with the game on the line... nothing but net! That's a mamba shot."

Speaking to the players in the dressing room after the game, Vogel, brimming with pride, repeated the same.

"That was Mamba right there."



Vogel's postgame speech after AD's game-winner 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/CV2KZqsr9F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

"That was Mamba right there."

However, he also reminded the players not to get ahead of themselves as the series is far from over.

"Look, we still have work to do. Let's keep our heads down and focus on our work, one step at a time."

The LA Lakers are back in action on Tuesday evening to play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The LA Lakers lead 2-0.

Also Read: Denver Nuggets 103-105 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Anthony Davis' buzzer-beater sinks Nikola Jokic and co. | NBA Playoffs 2020