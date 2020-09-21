Denver Nuggets 103-105 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Anthony Davis' buzzer-beater sinks Nikola Jokic and co. | NBA Playoffs 2020

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers played out a playoff classic in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, with the latter prevailing to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. LeBron James and Anthony Davis carried the LA Lakers once again as they combined for over 50 points. The Denver Nuggets' dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray did likewise but ultimately fell just short.

AD WINS IT AT THE BUZZER.



OH MY. pic.twitter.com/Um2uWqjmZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

Anthony Davis was once again the hero for the LA Lakers as he followed up a 37-point performance in Game 1 with 31 tonight, including the buzzer-beater game-winner. NBA Twitter went into a frenzy and rightfully so.

Also Read: NBA News Update: LeBron James' former teammate with a warning for Denver Nuggets after MVP snub, Ja Morant finally has the answer he was looking for

Anthony Davis clutches it for the LA Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

With the LA Lakers down 103-102 and just 2 seconds left in the game, Anthony Davis came up with the biggest play of his career so far, as he drained a three-pointer to seal the deal for the purple and gold. It was heartbreak for the Denver Nuggets who fought valiantly, and NBA Twitter reacted to the same.

ANTHONY FREAKING DAVIS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

Advertisement

BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 21, 2020

AD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) September 21, 2020

He’s like that🤯💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 21, 2020

Lakers in 3 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 21, 2020

Sheesh AD . That’s tough — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 21, 2020

One of the masters in coming up clutch himself, Damian Lillard hailed Anthony Davis' incredible shot.

And he’s not lying 🤷🏽‍♂️... “like that” — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 21, 2020

Where’s Mike Breen when you need him 🤣 .. crazy ending — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 21, 2020

LA Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson was once again on Twitter reacting to yet another Playoff classic.

OH MY GOD — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 21, 2020

Is it all over for the Denver Nuggets?

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

The Denver Nuggets came as close as they possibly could have without winning the game. Once down by nearly 20 points, the Nuggets clawed their way back to take the lead late into the game, only to lose in devastating fashion.

That didn't just happen. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 21, 2020

NBA veteran Jamal Crawford felt there was no way out for the Denver Nuggets from 0-2 down.

That's the series.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 21, 2020

NBA analyst Skip Bayless was distraught to witness that ending!

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 21, 2020

The Denver Nuggets will try to get one over the LA Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose could be the key piece to the LA Clippers winning an NBA Championship