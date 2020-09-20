NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose could be the key piece to the LA Clippers winning an NBA Championship

The LA Clippers crashed out in just the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, making for a very disappointing run in the post-season for a team who were favorites to win it all this year. Ever since the team's abysmal performance in game 7 of the series against the Denver Nuggets, they have been linked to a multitude of players in NBA trade rumors, with one of the biggest names being former league MVP, Derrick Rose.

“We have a quick turnaround. This is gonna be a quick offseason, let’s get back to work, and let’s continue to build.” pic.twitter.com/N5Xg701mvU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

The Detroit Pistons' star has been getting his career back on track in the last few years after countless knee injuries had derailed his path to greatness early on. And while it would be a stretch to call him a superstar, Derrick Rose has quietly been performing at a near all-star level over this past season.

With all this being said though, how much sense would this trade really make for the player as well as the franchise?

NBA Trade Rumors: Would this be the right move for the LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers' lack of scoring was a key contributor to their loss against the Denver Nuggets

One of the biggest reasons the LA Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets, was due to their lack of scoring. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George misfiring, the team desperately needed a third scorer that could lead the team and was versatile enough to make a difference against elite teams, on both ends of the floor.

Derrick Rose would fit into that role perfectly. A versatile scorer and facilitator, Rose has proven himself to be worthy of leading a team to victory, through the toughest of times. He has also improved significantly on defense, making him a more complete player than ever before.

Derrick Rose has shown the ability to step up and lead the team during difficult times

Over the course of the 2019-20 regular season, Rose averaged an impressive 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists, on an efficient 49% from the field, in just 26 minutes per game.

Derrick Rose would be a dream pick up for the LA Clippers. He could provide the team, the extra firepower it needs, to go further than ever, in the NBA Playoffs.

Would this be a good decision for Derrick Rose?

A switch to the LA Clippers could be the best option for Derrick Rose

Frankly speaking, there could not be a better decision in the world for the 31-year-old.

In his current situation, Derrick Rose is wasting away his prime at a franchise that is not going anywhere, anytime soon.

The Clippers are reportedly looking to acquire Derrick Rose since their 2nd round exit.



(per @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/KYuWUK3E4N — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) September 18, 2020

As opposed to that scenario, the LA Clippers are a major step up. With the franchise contending for a title over the next few years, with stars that could complement Rose at a much higher level, moving to the LA Clippers could be the easiest decision the 31-year-old has ever had to make.

If Derrick Rose completes this rumored move to the LA Clippers, we might be looking at a team more complete, and superior than any other team in the Western Conference.

