The LA Lakers head to the Ball Arena for Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on Monday (Apr. 25). Anthony Davis' monster night ensured that the Purple and Gold would live to fight another day.

With the series now 3-1 in favor of Denver, the defending champions will be keen to pack up the series at home rather than head back to LA for a Game 6. They were favorites to put away the Lakers in the first-round and the series looked to go their way before they were handed a 119-108 loss.

As both teams prepare to square off, here's a look at the top 10 player props available for the 2024 NBA playoffs.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (April 29)

#10 Austin Reaves to go under 14.5 points (-115)

Austin Reaves regained his shooting touch in Game 4 to chip in with 21 points. He's averaging 16.3 points in his last four games, and is a cinch to go under 14.5 points on Monday.

#9 Rui Hachimura to go under 3.5 rebounds (-120)

Forward Rui Hachimura hasn't had the greatest of runs in the playoffs for the Lakers, averaging just 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds. He is expected to go under his REB averages in Game 5.

#8 D'Angelo Russell to have under 4.5 assists (-130)

D'Angelo Russell''s playmaking has blown hot and cold in the last four games, and then guard is averaging 3.8 assists per game. He is listed to have under 4.5 on Monday night.

#7 Anthony Davis to have over 25.5 points (-120)

Anthony Davis has been formidable for the Lakers on both ends of the floor and the big is averaging 30.5 points in the four games played so far. Davis is expected to prop up another 25+ points performance.

#6 LeBron James to have under 8.5 assists (-118)

LeBron James has been finding the right players in right positions to make shots, and the 4x NBA champ is averaging 8.3 assists per game in the playoffs. He is expected to go under the number on Monday.

#5 Jamal Murray to go under 7.5 assists (-125)

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is questionable ahead of the matchup. But if he does play, he is expected to go under 7.5 assists in Game 5. The PG has been more potent on his offense.

#4 Aaron Gordon to have over 7.5 rebounds (+106)

Forward Aaron Gordon has been a force for the Nuggets and is averaging 9.0 boards per game. He is favored to go over 7.5 rebounds against LA in Game 5.

#3 Nikola Jokic is expected to under 27.5 points (-117)

Nikola Jokic has been integral for Denver on offense and is propping up 29.0 points in the postseason so far. He had two 30+ points game and is favored to have under 27.5 points on Monday.

#2 Nikola Jokic to have a double-double (-1700)

Jokic has recorded two TD3's in four games and two double-doubles. The center is listed as favorites alongside his Lakers counterpart Anthony Davis to have another double-double on Monday.

#1 Jamal Murray to have under 31.5 points + assists (-113)

Jamal Murray is pegged to be under 31.5 points + assists. He is currently averaging 28.8 points across both the departments and is expected to go on the same lines.

