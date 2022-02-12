LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will face each other in a battle of two Western Conference heavyweights at the Chase Center on Saturday, February 12. In an earlier encounter between the two sides this season, the Warriors were the team that prevailed with a 114-121 win on the road.

The LA Lakers come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss over the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James had yet another stunning game, in which he scored 30 points.

However, the Purple and Gold once again fell short due to their lack of defensive resolve in the fourth quarter. Anfernee Simons scored 29 points for the Blazers on the night, leading his team to a 107-105 victory.

The Golden State Warriors also lost their game to the New York Knicks. Stephen Curry scored 35 points and dropped 10 assists to lead the way from the front. The Knicks had a terrific third quarter where they scored 31 points and restricted the Warriors to 20.

This proved to be the difference as the New York Knicks went on to grab a 116-114 win on the night.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have reported six players as part of their injury report. Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn have both been ruled out of the game. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard's status has been listed as probable.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook, who missed his first game of the season in the Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, has been listed as questionable due to lower back tightness. LeBron James has also been reported as questionable due to left knee soreness, but will most likely feature in this mammoth encounter.

Player Name Status Reason Carmelo Anthony Out Right Hamstring Strain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Anthony Davis Probable Right Wrist Soreness Dwight Howard Probable Lower Back Soreness Russell Westbrook Questionable Lower Back Tightness LeBron James Questionable Left Knee Soreness

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have listed three players as part of their injury report. James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green remain out indefinitely due to their respective injuries. The Warriors' two-way player Quinndary Weatherspoon has also been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Andre Iguodala Out Low Back Tightness Draymond Green Out Left L1-S5 disc Injury Quinndary Weatherspoon Out G-League

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers

Going into the game against the Warriors, the Lakers should start with Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk in the backcourt. Although Westbrook is listed as questionable for this encounter, but did feature in yesterday's practice session. This suggests that if all goes well he will take up his usual point guard spot for LA.

LeBron James and Trevor Ariza will man the frontcourt, while Anthony Davis rounds out the lineup as he is expected to start at center.

Golden State Warriors

New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will deploy the same starting lineup they used in the game against the Knicks. The "Splash Brothers" Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are expected to man the backcourt for this game. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga should take up the two forward spots, with Kevon Looney set to start at center.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Malik Monk | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Anthony Davis

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Jonathan Kuminga | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by David Nyland