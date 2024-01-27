LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for January 27 | 2023-24 NBA season

A heated Pacific Division rivalry is slated for tomorrow in the NBA when the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors takes place at the Chase Center. The Warriors are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 134-133 defeat against the Sacramento Kings. Steph Curry committed a crucial turnover in the final seconds of the match to ice the win for the Kings.

Apart from the mistake that ultimately cost them the game, Curry had another high-scoring game, leading the team with 33 pts on 13-for-26 shooting from the field, along with a 6-for-14 shooting clip from downtown.

Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga, who has taken a massive leap forward this season, came through with another strong performance, scoring 31 on an efficient 12-for-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking to remain in the win column after getting a bounce-back victory over the Chicago Bulls in their last game. They were anchored by Anthony Davis (22 pts, 11 rebs) and LeBron James (25 pts, 12 asts).

Their leading scorer was D'Angelo Russell, who ended the night with 29 pts while shooting 8-for-13 from downtown. Aside from them, four other Lakers scored in double figures, namely Austin Reaves (20 pts), Jarred Vanderbilt (17 pts), Taurean Prince (14 pts) and Rui Hachimura (10 pts).

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Pacific division rivalry has the potential to become a high-scoring battle that can go down to the final minute.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury report

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors matchup could be marred by injuries as players from both teams are currently listed on either team's injury report. Here are the listed injuries for both sides.

La Lakers injuries for Jan. 27

Gabe Vincent (knee), who has been listed as out since last year, and Cam Reddish (ankle) are both listed as out for their team's Jan. 27 matchup. Meanwhile, superstars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles) are both listed as questionable.

LeBron returned to face the Bulls after a one-game absence and will likely be a game-time decision. The same can be said for Davis, who has been playing through some Achilles problems in the past few games.

Additionally, Maxwell Lewis is probable due to an illness.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Anthony Davis Questionable Achilles Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee effusion LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Maxwell Lewis Probable Illness

Golden State Warriors injuries for Jan. 27

As for the Golden State Warriors, Gary Payton II (hamstring), Moses Moody (calf), and Chris Paul (hand), who have all missed a considerable amount of time, all remain out.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Chris Paul Out Fractured left hand Gary Payton II Out Left hamstring strain Moses Moody Out Left calf strain

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

POSITION STARTER 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Skylar Mays Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Dylan Windler SF Taurean Prince Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James** Jarred Vanderbilt C Anthony Davis** Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Cory Joseph Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemzki SF Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga PF Dario Saric Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos C Kevon Looney Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Key matchups

Should Anthony Davis suit up for their game against the Warriors, he will need to step up in the interior battle.

Davis, who is one of the best defenders, will need to use his defensive abilities to help contain the Warriors' offense.

Steph Curry vs The Lakers backcourt

Steph Curry may not have been named an All-Star starter this season, but that does not take away from his offensive abilities. His scoring is arguably the only thing that is keeping the Warriors afloat right now, and there's no reason to think that either D'Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves can slow him down defensively.

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors backcourt battle can quickly turn into a shootout if Russell remains as hot as he has in the past games and if Curry can find his rhythm once more.

