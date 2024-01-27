Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart for January 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings will be hoping to stay unbeaten against the Dallas Mavericks when they meet for the second time on Saturday. Behind De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings romped to a 129-113 victory on Nov. 19. The two stars and the in-form Harrison Barnes will lead Sacramento in the rematch.

The NBA was stunned by Luka Doncic’s 73-point explosion versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. “Luka Legend” set several franchise records with his mind-boggling masterpiece. The Mavericks, however, don’t have much time to savor it as the Kings are coming.

Despite Doncic’s staggering performance, the Mavericks barely got away with a 148-143 win. They will have their work cut out for them as they have less than 24 hours before they host the streaking Kings. Doncic will need his teammates to step up to try and even the head-to-head matchup between the two teams.

Saturday’s game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks will be at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The game starts at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be covered by local networks such as Bally Sports SW-Dal and NBC Sports California. Streaming, through a subscription, is also available via the NBA League Pass.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports

Sacramento Kings injuries for Jan. 27

Only Sasha Vezenkov is on the Kings’ injury list. He sprained his right ankle on Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. The team announced that he will be re-evaluated in 7-14 days. However, the versatile forward has reportedly progressed enough that he may be cleared to play against Dallas.

Player Status Injury Sasha Vezenkov Questionable Right ankle sprain

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Jan. 27

Kyrie Irving, who has missed the Mavericks’ last two games, is questionable due to a sprained thumb. “Uncle Drew” is considered day-to-day so he could suit up for his team versus the Kings.

Dwight Powell is dealing with a corneal abrasion in his left eye. He is likely out against the Kings.

Player Status Injury Kyrie Irving Questionable Thumb sprain Dwight Powell Out Left corneal abrasion

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Jordan Ford SG Kevin Huerter Malik Monk Colby Jones SF Keegan Murray Chris Duarte Kessler Edwards PF Harrison Barnes Trey Lyles Jalen Slawson C Domantas Sabonis JaVale McGee Alex Len

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum SG Josh Green Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Derrick Jones Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF Grant Williams Maxi Kleber C Dereck Lively II Richaun Holmes Markieff Morris

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Key matchups

Luka Doncic vs anybody from the Kings

The Atlanta Hawks threw the kitchen sink at Luka Doncic on Friday and it barely mattered. “Luka Legend” scored in every way possible. He took whatever the Hawks gave him and consistently punished them for their defensive schemes.

The Sacramento Kings could start Harrison Barnes on him. De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray will also have a hand in trying to contain the red-hot Slovenian. The Kings have little advantage as the Dallas Mavericks will be playing a back-to-back game. Perhaps the quick turnaround will help slow down Doncic.

De’Aaron Fox vs Josh Green

Josh Green helped contain Trae Young in Dallas’ win over Atlanta. He will have another tough task ahead of him as he will have to guard De’Aaron Fox. Unless Kyrie Irving returns, he will be the first to have a crack at “Swipa.”

Fox had 29 points against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, including several key baskets down the stretch. His quickness, explosiveness and clutch scoring will be Dallas’ main concerns. Green will try to contain him in the rematch versus the Kings.

