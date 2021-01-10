LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Combined Starting 5 featuring LeBron James and James Harden | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers hit the road with the Houston Rockets being their first stop in today's match. After narrowly squeezing a win against the Chicago Bulls in their previous game at the Staples Centre, the LA Lakers are now 2nd in the West. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets and James Harden have just three wins to go with four losses, and are looking to get back on track in the 2020-21 NBA season.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Prediction: A starting five featuring four veterans and one emerging star

Here are your #LakeShow Plays of the Week, presented by @MichelobULTRA. pic.twitter.com/n1FkatsQgQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 9, 2021

The 2019-20 champions, LA Lakers, had an impressive offseason, and it is showing in their performances so far. Even without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who surprised fans and experts with his displays in the playoffs, the Lakers have been picking up wins.

The LA Lakers acquired reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and last year's runner-up Dennis Schroder. The duo are consistently putting up double-digit scores, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to pose an unsolvable question to opposing teams. Marc Gasol also boosts the squad as a floor-spacing center while Kyle Kuzma and Wesley Matthews have been chipping in with their scoring.

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, have had a disappointing season so far. James Harden has declared that looking for a trade and the lack of chemistry has been evident in the Houston Rockets' performance so far.

James Harden: "We got a lot of work to do. I think every team feels that way...We just haven't had the opportunity to work together very often. As long as we continue to find chemistry, to find pace on both ends of the floor, we got a chance to do something special." #Rockets — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 9, 2021

New acquisitions John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are still playing well, but the team needs to find a solution to their problems quickly if they are to stay in the playoff race. Christian Wood has been a bright spot for the team at the center position, something they would hope to capitalize on.

Point Guard - John Wall (Houston Rockets)

John Wall

Even though he played his first game in nearly two years this season, John Wall continues to perform at the All-Star we were accustomed to.

He has put up 21 points on 48% shooting so far and has been a valuable player for the Houston Rockets.

This is already his second-best season shooting wise so far, and will be looking to keep the efficiency levels high. Wall has also said that all he cares about is converting these numbers into wins, which is something Houston will appreciate.

Shooting Guard - James Harden (Houston Rockets)

James Harden

James Harden has been the talk of the NBA this season. From requesting a trade to a championship-contending team to being spotted violating COVID-19 guidelines in Las Vegas, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

However, if there's one thing that's unchanged, it is his ability to put up numbers, as he is averaging 27 points and 11 assists a game. After dishing out a remarkable thirteen assists in his last game, he will look to continue his good run of form against the LA Lakers.