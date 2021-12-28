LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to the Toyota Center for a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, December 28. Both teams have met twice already this season. The Lakers were the team that came out as winners on both of those occasions.

However, since then LA has not had a great run of results. They come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss on Christmas Day to the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron James scored 39 points, but his efforts were in vain, as Patty Mills and James Harden had big nights for the Nets. A win in this encounter would be significant for the Lakers as they look to snap a 5 game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Rockets come into this game after a blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The team were poor on the offensive end, as no player looked in great flow throughout the course of the game. This was their fourth consecutive loss, which has further worsened their record. The team will be hoping to change things around and produce a positive result when they take the floor against the Lakers.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 28, 9:00 PM ET [Wednesday, December 29, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

LA Lakers Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have been under a lot of media scrutiny of late due to their run of five consecutive defeats. Despite having superstars like Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team has not had the greatest of starts. They sit seventh in the West and hold a 16-18 record after 34 games. LeBron James is the only player who is looking impressive at the moment. They have a high volume of turnovers which has led to them conceding many points.

Heading into the game on Tuesday, the Purple and Gold are in desperate need of a win. However, the Rockets have been a surprise package this season. So it will require a special effort from all the Lakers players if they are to get the better of them.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James has put on some special performances this season. Injuries have reduced the quantity of his appearances, but the quality of his performances have remained at a high level. The 36-year-old averages 27.4 PPG, 6.8 APG and 6.5 APG in 22 games. James is coming off a stellar 39 point game against the Nets. If he produces a similar outing, then the Lakers are certainly strong favorites to win this game on the road.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Wayne Ellington, F - LeBron James, F - Talen Horton-Tucker, C - Dwight Howard

Houston Rockets Preview

Houston Rockets v Charlotte Hornets

The Houston Rockets started off the 2021-22 season poorly, but have managed to pull things back with an 8 game winning streak. The team is relatively young and doesn't have a recognized superstar on their roster. They sit at the bottom of the Westerners Conference after having played 34 games. The game against the Lakers is going to be crucial for gaining momentum moving forward. As they next matchup against tough opposition such as the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Despite Houston's poor run of form, Christian Wood has been a big player for the team. He is averaging 17.1 PPG and 10.8 RPG on 46.4% shooting from the field. His presence in the paint has been a key factor for the team, as he has brilliant offensive and rim protection abilities. Playing against a team like the Lakers, who have a size advantage, means the Rockets will need the best of Christian Wood. He is coming off a 16 point performance against the Hornets. However, Wood might have to put in a much bigger performance to overcome the Lakers.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Armoni Brooks, G - Eric Gordon, F - Josh Christopher, F - David Nwaba, C - Christian Wood

Lakers vs Rockets Match Prediction

both teams come into this game on the back of losing streaks. However, the Lakers will be favorties to win this game, as they have a more experienced roster. The form of superstar LeBron James is another factor, which could drive the result in LA's favor.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Rockets game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Lakers vs Rockets game will also be locally telecast on Spectrum SportsNet and AT&T SportsNet.

