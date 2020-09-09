LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - September 10th, 2020 | Game 4

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8th, 7 PM ET (Friday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Once again, the LA Lakers overcame the Houston Rockets on the back of a herculean effort in the fourth quarter. Defense continues to be the differentiator for the Purple and Gold who've managed to clamp up Mike D'Antoni's men during key stretches for two consecutive games now.

LA Lakers Preview

As was the case in the first round, the LA Lakers have continued to grow with every game in this series. They know that the Houston Rockets' offense is streaky so that extra bit of energy while protecting the basket has helped them a lot late in games. Add to that the ability of LeBron James to simply flick a switch and turn the game on its head.

HIGHLIGHTS: @KingJames dominates both sides of the ball for 36 points and four swats

When LeBron's at his best, he's able to make Anthony Davis that much better too. The bench has also come up with key contributions and that's vital for the LA Lakers on a broader scale. It was Markieff Morris who turned up big the other day and in Game 3 it was Rajon Rondo. Kyle Kuzma has been effective throughout.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James continues to be imperious at 35. He's scoring 30 or more points on efficient shooting in almost every game. He's blocking almost every layup attempt by Houston Rockets players. His passing ability is at an all-time high. He just claimed the record for most wins ever in NBA Playoffs and would love to add to that tally with the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets simply have to find a way to sustain their offense throughout the whole game if they want to win against the LA Lakers in this series. On Tuesday, they managed just 38 second-half points after going for 64 in the first.

Mike D'Antoni certainly missed the presence of Danuel House Jr. in Game 3 whose energy on both ends of the floor gives the Houston Rockets an edge in scrappy situations. The rest of the roster needs to turn up as well though. Houston shouldn't be losing on nights where Russell Westbrook and James Harden combine for 63 points.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook played with renewed vigor for the Houston Rockets in the first half of Game 3 and accrued an efficient 17 points in that period. In the third quarter though, he blew the lid by shooting the ball badly and that's exactly where he needs to improve. The former MVP gives his three-point shot loving side an extra dimension on offense and needs to show consistency to make the LA Lakers pay.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington

Lakers vs Rockets Prediction

After feeling out the opposition in the first three games, the LA Lakers must be smelling blood. They hold the advantage now and will be looking to go all out from the first tip against the Houston Rockets who, at this point, don't have much more to offer beyond what they're already managing. LeBron James and co. are the favorites heading into Game 4 and they should win it.

Where to watch Lakers vs Rockets?

National TV coverage of this Western Conference series will continue on TNT while there's always the option to live stream the game using NBA League Pass. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six.

