LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - September 8th, 2020 | Game 3

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 8th, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Houston Rockets almost managed to upset the LA Lakers for the second game in a row with a huge comeback win but eventually the might of the Purple and Gold shone through. A few soft calls also played their part in determining the result of this Western Conference matchup but overall, it was a fair result.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers showed that they meant business right from the get-go in Game 2. They claimed a huge 21-point lead on the back of some surreal playmaking from both LeBron James and Rajon Rondo. The Houston Rockets did mount a comeback but Frank Vogel's men proved that they are no pushovers and ultimately took over in the fourth quarter.

LeBron and Caruso are at it again 🤯



(📺: ABC) pic.twitter.com/BEojvVKNKK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 7, 2020

Rondo came in handy and his aggressive defense helped him in effecting five steals. Kyle Kuzma continues to provide quality minutes on both ends of the floor while Markieff Morris turned up big on a night when Dwight Howard was rested. These bench contributions are really crucial for the LA Lakers.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James continues to be the driving force behind this LA Lakers' side. He's dropping a triple-double every other night and his presence on the court makes Anthony Davis even more lethal. His game in transition and the drives to the bucket are so crucial in breaking down the Houston Rockets' high-octane defense.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets may have lost this one but you have to give them credit for rallying back from a huge deficit to reclaim the lead thanks to some impressive scoring from downtown. But such is the nature of distance shooting that it's streaky and Mike D'Antoni's men couldn't eventually hold on for a win.

EG set the tone for a 💪 3rd quarter of basketball.

Russell Westbrook wasn't able to offer his side the same penetration in the paint that he's usually known for and his poor three-point shooting hurt the Houston Rockets. James Harden will be double-teamed for most of the series by the LA Lakers and he needs to continue finding the likes of Eric Gordon and Robert Covington for open looks.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook needs to do more of what he is effective at, i.e., attacking the rim. The former MVP hasn't been too smart with the possession of the ball and needs to make better decisions. He's doing a tremendous job in getting rebounds but that cannot be his main contribution at this point if the Houston Rockets are to overcome the LA Lakers in this series.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington

Lakers vs Rockets Prediction

The Houston Rockets have shown that they can go toe-to-toe with the LA Lakers. A better fourth-quarter performance from them in Game 2 could've stretched Frank Vogel's men to the limit. So expect this to be a close tie for sure.

The team with better defense should come out on top given both teams are well-matched offensively. The LA Lakers are expected to grow in that regard in this series just like they did in the first round and should clinch the upcoming tie.

Where to watch Lakers vs Rockets?

National coverage of the game will be available on TNT. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the match-up via the NBA League Pass.

