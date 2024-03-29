LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers square off on Friday night for the final time this season. The Lakers and Pacers have met twice, with the Purple and Gold emerging victorious on both occasions. The first was the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament's Final in December, and the second was their most recent matchup on Sunday.

Anthony Davis has been decisive in those contests. The Lakers star center had 36 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 150-145 win and a 41/20/5 game in the In-Season Tournament Finals' 123-109 win.

The Lakers nearly got edged last game in the clutch. Indiana seemed better equipped this time with Pascal Siakam's inclusion on the frontcourt alongside Myles Turner. Indiana had several moments where it gave the Lakers' frontline of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis a run for their money.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for Mar. 29

The Lakers and Pacers game could be decided by respective roster health. The Lakers enter Friday's contest as the underdogs despite dominating the Pacers in their previous two outings because of their injury situation. The Pacers, meanwhile, are doing much better in that regard.

Here's a look at the Lakers and Pacers' injury reports:

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers' injury report includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are both questionable with ankle and Achilles injuries. Meanwhile, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent are out.

Hood-Schifino is dealing with a back injury, while Vanderbilt has a foot ailment. Wood and Vincent are recovering from knee surgeries.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Left knee hyperextension Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Lumbar disc surgery LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

Indiana Pacers injury report

Mathurin Benedict remains the only injury absence for the Pacers. He's out for the season with a right shoulder labral tear.

Player Status Injury Bennedict Mathurin Out Right shoulder labral tear

Gabe Vincent could join Lakers on road trip barring setback

The LA Lakers can get some relief on the injury front as veteran point guard Gabe Vincent could return on their road trip. Vincent has played only five games this season after signing for LA in free agency. He's viewed as a crucial piece because of his ability to defend the smaller and quicker guards whom the Lakers have struggled against this year.

Vincent also bolsters the backcourt depth as an additional ball-handler off the bench and a respectable 3-point shooter. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the former Heat guard could return as early as Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

