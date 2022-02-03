LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Cross-town rivals LA Lakers and LA Clippers will lock horns in Thursday night's marquee 2021-22 NBA season game at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers are coming off a 4-6 run over their last ten games. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 to snap a three-game skid in their previous outing. Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony combined for 54 points and 23 rebounds to lead the team in the absence of LeBron James. LA is now two games below the .500 mark and could go level with the 26-27 Clippers if they win this match.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have a 5-5 record over their last ten outings. They are coming off a 116-122 loss against the Indiana Pacers. Amir Coffey and Reggie Jackson had 27 and 21 points, respectively. The backcourt duo were the only players able to score efficiently as the rest of the squad struggled.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers are yet to update their injury report. It isn't likely to look any different than it did for their previous game, barring any last-minute changes.

Coach Frank Vogel made it clear that LeBron James will be back whenever he is fully healthy. He was listed as doubtful for the last match, so he could be considered day-to-day for now.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Nunn was the other player mentioned and is likely to be ruled out again due to his continued recovery from a knee bone bruise.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Day-to-day Knee soreness Kendrick Nunn Out Knee bone bruise

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers have listed five players on their injury report for this game. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb have all been ruled out, while Ivica Zubac is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Out Elbow UCL tear Jason Preston Out Foot injury Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Jay Scrubb Out Toe injury Ivica Zubac Questionable Calf soreness

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last two games. Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley have started as the guard pairing, while Stanley Johnson, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have been the three frontcourt players.

Carmelo Anthony, Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

LA Clippers

The Clippers starting five may see some changes if Ivica Zubac returns to the lineup. He will replace Serge Ibaka at the five, with Marcus Morris, Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey completing the rest of the lineup.

Eric Bledsoe, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley; Small Forward - Malik Monk; Power Forward - Stanley Johnson; Center - Anthony Davis.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey; Small Forward - Terance Mann; Power Forward - Marcus Morris; Center - Ivica Zubac.

