LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Injury Reports for February 28 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The LA Lakers vs LA Clippers matchup is one of the most anticipated battles for February 28 in the NBA. This is going to be the fourth and last time both teams face each other in the 2023-24 season and the Lakers have won the first two matches while the most recent encounter saw the Clippers emerge victorious.

The LA Lakers are 10th in the NBA Western Conference standings and they own a comfortable 4.5-game lead over the trailing Utah Jazz. They are coming off a 10-point loss against the Phoenix Suns, 123-113.

For the Clippers, it has been rough for them losing two of their last three games since the NBA All-Star Weekend. Their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings ended in a 16-point loss. This team is currently 4th in the NBA Western Conference standings at 37-19.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Injury Reports

The LA Lakers vs LA Clippers matchup has some injuries from their starters that may remove some star power from the game.

LA Lakers Injury Reports for February 28

Since the NBA All-Star break, LeBron James has only missed one game but has been consistently monitored by the team doctors day-to-day. He played in the last game and he should get a green light to play alongside Anthony Davis.

Cam Reddish should be ready to go and expected to come off the bench. Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Colin Castleton hurt the team depth as all of them are ruled out to play.

Player Injury Status LeBron James Ankle Questionable Cam Reddish Ankle Probable Anthony Davis Infection Probable Colin Castleton Wrist Out - Indefinitely Christan Wood Knee Out - Mid-March Gabe Vincent Knee Out - Early March Jarred Vanderbilt Foot Early March

LA Clippers Injury Reports for February 28

Paul George was not able to play in when the Clippers hosted the Sacramento Kings. He is already ruled out of the game and replacing him in the starting five is Terrence Mann who had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Kings. The team should field the same starting five that they had in their recent game.

Other than George, the rest of the team are available to play against the Kings including Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Player Injury Status Paul George Knee Out

How to watch the LA Lakers vs LA Clippers?

The LA Lakers vs LA Clippers game will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California with the basketball court painted in Clippers colors. The tip-off happens at 10:00-p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown live on television through the Bally Sports SoCal, Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN broadcasts.

For those who prefer to watch via online live stream, NBA League Pass and FuboTV are the popular platforms to subscribe to.

SiriusFM along with AM 570 KLAC/S KTMZ and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW are have the radio broadcast rights.