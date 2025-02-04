LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 4, 2024

The 'Battle for LA' between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers doesn't necessarily shift the spotlight from the shock blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. The impact of the league-altering move has been that LeBron James' love affair with Madison Square Garden and one of the team's finest wins was quickly forgotten. That said, the start of the Doncic x James era is yet to begin as the Lakers continue their so-far fruitful Grammy trip with the final stop at Intuit Dome to take on the sixth-seeded Clippers.

It's easy to understand why the marquee Tuesday night matchup pales in comparison to the Lakers and Luka marriage. No one saw it coming, not even Doncic, or Anthony Davis — the man who was supposed to be the Lakers' franchise centerpiece in the post-Bron world.

The Lakers will have to get used to the fact that they will no longer have 'The Anthony Davis' in their ranks. With his exit comes the grim reality that LA lost a defensive powerhouse. The win against the Knicks might be a confidence booster, but the real challenge for the Lakers begins now when they will have to figure out a Davis-less lineup that needs to do more than just hold its own on defense.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are still an unchanged side that beat LA less than a month ago. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have been key cogs with ample firepower coming from Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac. They have been a better unit than their crosstown rivals in all of their matchups against each other. With all the focus on a 25-year-old superstar, this matchup demands the utmost focus from the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs LA Clippers skirmish tips off at 10 pm ET. Live coverage will be on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers +8 o220 (-110) +260 LA Clippers -8 u220 (-110) -325

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Preview

The Lakers' hopes of winning this depend on another masterclass from LeBron James with the likes of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dalton Knecht punching well over their weight. They will have to keep up with the Clippers' free-flowing offense and bank on an all-around effort on defense. While it's known that lockdown defense is not LA's forte, competing until Doncic suits up will see the side surge with more confidence.

Their recent efforts see LA placed better than their rivals on scoring offense. The LA Lakers are 17th on that front, averaging 112.2 points per game and 112.3 points per 100 possessions. In comparison, the Clippers are 23rd averaging 110.3 points and 109.2 points per 100 possessions.

LA nail 48.1% of their from the field (7th) while the Clippers are 12th with 47.2%. The hosts beat James and Co. on 3-point offense marginally with 35.9% (LA is 35.6%). The Clippers have been Draciel-like on defense. They are 3rd in scoring defense allowing a miserly 106.4 points per game. The Lakers are 12th allowing 111.6 points per 100 possessions.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

LeBron James (left foot injury management) is listed as probable. Gabe Vincent (left knee contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right shoulder contusion) are questionable. Luka Dončić (left calf strain), Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture), and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) are all ruled out.

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Gabe Vincent SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

The Clippers will be without Cam Christie (left ankle sprain).

Position Player PG James Harden SG Norman Powell SF Derrick Jones PF Kawhi Leonard C Ivica Zubac

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

LeBron James comes into the contest with an o/u of -125/-105 on points. Rui Hachimura is -110/-120 on points. James Harden is -115/-115 on points as is Kawhi Leonard.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Prediction

The LA Lakers have more than just Anthony Davis' absence to deal with. They will have to figure out a way to focus on the game while also putting up their absolute best. As for the Clippers, they have the tools to beat LA and extend their dominance. They are under no pressure and that makes them favorites on Tuesday. Take the Clippers to bag a win at home.

