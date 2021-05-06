LA Lakers vs LA Clippers prediction and combined starting 5 - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers, will run into another tough rival when they take on the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Thursday.

LeBron James has been ruled out of the matchup against the LA Clippers. as he had ankle soreness two games after returning from a high ankle sprain that kept him off the court for 20 games.

The LA Lakers (37-28, sixth in the West) are only one game ahead of the play-in places are coming off a huge win over the red-hot Denver Nuggets without James. But their remaining schedule is a difficult one, as they'll face city rivals LA Clippers (44-22), who are in the reckoning to finish at the top in the West.

The LA Clippers have beaten the LA Lakers in their two previous meetings this season, doing so on Opening Night and then on April 4th.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers prediction

Paul George (#13) and Kawhi Leonard (#2) of the LA Clippers

The LA Lakers have had seven losses in their last ten games. Although the team still has the best Defensive Rating in the league this year, they are 14th in Defensive Rating in the last ten games.

Their offense has also struggled in this period, ranking 24th in the NBA. However, the LA Lakers' recent 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets was impressive, as the Nuggets scored less than 90 points for only the second time this season.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have been great in offense this year; they have the second-highest Offensive Rating in the league this season. In defense, the team has the tenth-best Defensive Rating.

If the LA Lakers, guided by Anthony Davis, manage to play great defense, the team could beat the LA Clippers. However, Tyronn Lue's Clippers are the favorites for this match.

On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers combined starting 5

Point Guard - Rajon Rondo | Shooting Guard - Kawhi Leonard | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond

Anthony Davis (#3) of the LA Lakers

Rajon Rondo won the 2020 NBA championship with the LA Lakers, and he was arguably the team's third-best player. Now with the LA Clippers, after playing for the Atlanta Hawks earlier, Rondo has another chance to show his best level, which often comes in the NBA Playoffs.

With the LA Clippers, Rondo is averaging seven points and five assists per game in only 13 appearances. However, he is likely to have a greater impact in the postseason.

Moreover, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will have a lot of pressure on them in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They will need to put up a deep run for the team after a shocking implosion in the 2020 postseason against the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

This season, Leonard is averaging a team-high 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He's also been efficient in his 48 appearances, with 51.6/39.7/88.1 shooting splits.

Meanwhile, Paul George is having a strong campaign, too, averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting at 47% from the field, 41.8% from the three-point line and 87% from the free-throw line.

Against the LA Clippers, the LA Lakers' frontcourt will need to be highly impactful in the absence of LeBron James.

Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond will need to put up big performances against their city rivals.

Davis is coming off his best outing since returning from a calf injury that kept him on the sidelines for 20 games. He put up 25 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the win over Denver and did that with good intensity.

Throughout the season (30 appearances), Davis is averaging 21.4 points, eight rebounds, three assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting at 50% from the field.

Meanwhile, Drummond has appeared in 14 games for the LA Lakers, posting 12 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while averaging 24 minutes per appearance.