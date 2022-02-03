LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers and the LA Clippers will clash in the battle of two LA heavyweights at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, February 3. The Clippers won their only meeting this season.

The Lakers come off a thrilling 99-94 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. After a stunning first quarter, the Purple and Gold allowed the Blazers to come into the game. However, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony stopped their resurgence as they helped snap the Lakers' three-game losing streak.

The Clippers, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing 122-116 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Amir Coffey and Reggie Jackson combined to score 48 points, but their efforts went in vain as Isaiah Jackson led the way for the Pacers with 26 points.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 3;11:00 PM ET (Friday, February 4; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

LA Lakers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have massively underperformed this season. They are only ranked ninth in the West, and hold a 25-27 record.

The Purple and Gold have had issues with their defense, which has cost them a lot of games. Another problem that has plagued the team is injuries. Anthony Davis recently returned from injury, but LeBron James suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for a few games.

Their big 3 of Russell Westbrook, Davis and James have not played significant minutes together, which is why the Purple and Gold have struggled for consistency. Against the Clippers, the Lakers will hope to continue their winning ways as they seek to climb up the standings.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been in great form since his return from injury. He scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers. The big man is an elite defender, and almost guarantees 20 points every night.

He has looked great in the paint, and has been a target for all the lobs thrown by Westbrook and co. After a stunning outing in his last game, Davis will hope to lead the Purple and Gold to a win against their city rivals.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Avery Bradley; F - Malik Monk; F - Stanley Johnson; C - Anthony Davis.

LA Clippers Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers

Despite all their injuries and setbacks, the Clippers have looked good of late. They are placed eighth in the West, and are 26-27 on the season, having won five of their last ten games.

Their youngsters and bench players have come alive as the Clippers look to make a run in the playoffs. The likes of Amir Coffey and Reggie Jackson have especially fared well. Against their city rivals, the Clippers will hope to win and return to .500 on the challenge as they look to usurp the seventh-placed Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson comes into this game off a 21-point outing against the Pacers. He looked great in that game, which is a great sign for the Clippers, as the 31-year-old did not play at his usual level in the last few games.

Jackson's offensive skillset is well-known. He can go on scoring outbursts to extricate the LA Clippers out of tough situations. Jackson could need to do that against the LA Lakers, who are coming off a morale-boosting win in their last outing.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Amir Coffey; F - Terrance Mann; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Serge Ibaka.

Lakers vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers and the LA Clippers have played some pretty intense matchups recently. They are currently eighth and ninth respectively in the Conference standings.

Considering the players available, the Purple and Gold look like favorites coming into this game. However, the Clippers will also fancy their chances of beating their city rivals.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Clippers game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers will be nationally telecast on TNT and locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SoCal.

