By Tanay Sahai
Modified Apr 12, 2024 15:57 GMT
LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The playoffs race intensifies as we approach the final weekend of the NBA regular season, with a captivating Western Conference showdown set for Friday between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies injury report for April 12

The LA Lakers have five players on injury report. Anthony Davis, listed as probable, is dealing with an eye issue, while LeBron James, who is questionable, is nursing an ankle injury.

On the other hand, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) and Christian Wood (knee) have been ruled out owing to injuries.

PlayerStatusInjury
LeBron Jamesquestionableankle
Anthony Davisprobableeye
Jarred Vanderbiltoutfoot
Christian Woodoutknee
Jalen Hood-Schifinooutback

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for April 12

The Memphis Grizzlies have 13 players on injury report. John Konchar (foot), Desmond Bane (back), Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad), Derrick Rose (back), Ja Morant (shoulder), Ziaire Williams (hip), Vince Williams (knee), Luke Kennard (injury recovery), Marcus Smart (finger), Yuta Watanabe (personal), Lamar Stevens (adductor), Brandon Clarke (hand) and Santi Aldama (foot) have all been ruled out.

PlayerStatusInjury
Luke Kennardoutinjury recovery
Santi Aldamaoutfoot
Brandon Clarkeouthand
John Koncharoutfoot
Lamar Stevensoutadductor
Yuta Watanabeoutpersonal
Desmond Baneoutback
Jaren Jackson Jr.outquad
Marcus Smartoutfinger
Vince Williamsoutknee
Derrick Roseoutback
Ziaire Williamsouthip
Ja Morantoutshoulder

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups and depth chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for April 12

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGD'Angelo RussellSpencer DinwiddieSkylar Mays
SGAustin ReavesGabe VincentMax Christie
SFRui HachimuraCam Reddish
PFLeBron JamesTaurean PrinceHarry Giles |||
C Anthony DavisJaxson HayesColin Castleton

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for April 12

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGScotty Pippen Jr.Zavier Simpson
SGJordan Goodwin
SFJake LaRavia
PFGG JacksonJack White
C Trey Jemison

How do I watch the LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

Friday's highly anticipated clash between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies is set to take place at the FedEx Forum, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Local fans can tune in to catch the game live on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SE-MEM. For viewers outside the area, streaming the game is accessible with an NBA League Pass subscription, which gives access to NBA TV with a week's free trial.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview

Currently holding a record of 45-35, the Lakers find themselves in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies, with a record of 27-53, occupy the 13th spot in the West.

The Lakers' latest defeat against the Golden State Warriors may serve as a precursor to the anticipated 9 vs. 10 play-in round, with both teams still vying for home-court advantage.

The loss occurred in Los Angeles, where the Lakers, despite being 1.5-point underdogs, failed to cover the spread. While the Lakers managed to win the turnover battle, with eight turnovers compared to the Warriors' 15, Golden State outperformed them in field goal percentage (58.8% to 45.8%), 3-point shooting (63.4% to 34.3%), and rebounding (42 to 40).

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have endured a three-game losing streak, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers (116-96), San Antonio Spurs (102-87), and most recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers (110-98).

Edited by Krutik Jain
