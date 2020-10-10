LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Prediction: 5 reasons why Jimmy Butler and crew should be confident about winning the NBA Finals as we head into Game 6

Miami Heat's chances of winning the 2020 NBA Finals seemed all but over after Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo suffered injuries during their Game 1 defeat against the LA Lakers. However, Jimmy Butler and Co. have shown incredible character as they went on to win two of the next four games to keep their title hopes alive.

Ahead of their upcoming Game 6 matchup on Sunday night, let's take a look at five reasons why the Miami Heat have a realistic chance of winning it all in 2020.

5 reasons why thMiami Heat could win the 2020 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers were the top team in the West whereas the Miami Heat were only the number 5 seed in the East.

After starting out the series as the overwhelming favorites to win the title, the LA Lakers find themselves in trouble after five games. Though they still have a 3-2 lead, the Heat now have the momentum and are confident of winning 'two in a row' starting this Sunday.

Here are five reasons why the Miami Heat could pull off one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history:

#5 Return of Bam Adebayo

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

Bam Adebayo was the best player for the Miami Heat up until the 2020 NBA Finals. But the 23-year-old suffered a neck strain in Game 1 against the LA Lakers and had to miss out on the next two games. That put the Miami Heat in a tough spot as Adebayo was their best hope in containing Anthony Davis in the paint.

Even though the 2020 All-Star returned in Game 4, he still hasn't recovered completely from his injury and couldn't perform at his best in the last two games. However, every extra day helps Adebayo get more rest and increases the chances of him getting back to his old rhythm.

Advertisement

With their Game 5 win, the Miami Heat has given their center more time to recover, and Adebayo will be looking to make a bigger impact in Game 6.

#4 LA Lakers' inconsistent role players

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

LA Lakers' shooting has been a source of concern for the franchise throughout the season. Other than Anthony Davis and LeBron James, there's nobody who they can rely on to go and get buckets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo have stepped up big time in the playoffs, but that might not be enough.

Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Moriss have been terrible in the past two games, and this might end up being a decisive factor for the LA Lakers as the 2020 NBA Finals series enters its business end.

Advertisement

#3 The South Beach Splash brothers

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have quickly established themselves as one of the best shooting-duos in the NBA. While Herro has been on fire throughout the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Robinson went ballistic against the LA Lakers in Game 5 and ended up with seven 3s and 26 points.

Miami Heat cannot bank on the two sharpshooters to deliver every single game, but the duo definitely makes things harder for the LA Lakers' defense and gives Miami Heat an edge during crunch time.

#2 Jimmy Buckets

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

If Miami Heat does find a way to win this series against the LA Lakers in seven games, Jimmy Butler is bound to end up as the NBA Finals MVP. He has been the heart and soul of his team who are having a historically significant playoff run.

The 31-year-old has averaged 29 points and over ten assists in the NBA Finals so far and has recorded triple-doubles in both the games that the Heat have won. Butler has unwavering confidence in himself and will not give up on the game until the final buzzer. His role on the court could be crucial for the Miami Heat on Sunday.

#1 Anthony Davis' health

Advertisement

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

Though LeBron James has been absolutely terrific in the series, the real difference between the two teams has been Anthony Davis.

Davis is almost unguardable in the offensive end and has been the LA Lakers' best rim protector in the defensive end as well. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old suffered a lower right-leg injury early in Game 5 against the Miami Heat and struggled through the game with his movement.

Anthony Davis heads to the Lakers bench with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/kUZSCICQhn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2020

Advertisement

While there's no official confirmation yet about Davis' availability for Game 6, his presence in the remainder of the series could be the single biggest factor in determining whether LA Lakers are able to win the 2020 NBA Finals.

If Davis isn't at his 100%, it undeniably tips the scale in favor of the Miami Heat as they look to level the series on Sunday night.