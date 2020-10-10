NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for New Orleans Pelicans going into the 2020-21 season

After a disappointing run in the 2020 NBA bubble, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to get back into playoff contention in the upcoming season. Even though they already have a promising young core to build around, they'll be considering a few NBA trade options in the offseason to upgrade their roster. In this article, we'll take a look at their three most valuable assets going into the 2020-21 season.

NBA Trade Options: New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to add more young talent around Zion Williamson

After losing Anthony Davis last year, the Pelicans hit the jackpot and landed Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA draft. Zion Williamson, along with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart, will be a formidable force in the league in a few years' time. However, the New Orleans Pelicans' front office might be interested in swapping out some of the veterans to acquire younger talent who fit well next to Zion Williamson and the crew. Here are their three best NBA trade options based on market value:

#1. Jrue Holiday

This should be a no-brainer. There are dozens of NBA trade rumors about Jrue Holiday doing the rounds already. Holiday is one of the biggest names in the market that multiple teams are trying to land this offseason.

There is talk of Jrue Holiday landing with the Clippers, Pacers and other contenders. But I told @Adam_Mares recently the Nuggets want this guy next to Jamal Murray!



Even if they need to be bold and throw a MPJ into a trade to make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/eRMumC3yml — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 2, 2020

Despite being one of the best two-way guards in the league, Holiday is 30 years old and is in a different timeline than the New Orleans Pelicans' young core. There is a possibility of him walking out during his free agency in the future. Therefore, the Pelicans should try to trade him in the offseason and make the most of his contract by landing stars who fit well with their young core.

#2. Lonzo Ball

Many viewed Lonzo Ball as a part of the Pelicans' potential 'big 3'. However, fans have raised concerns about Lonzo Ball's ability to live up to those expectations due to his lackluster displays.

The #Pelicans reportedly may make Lonzo Ball available for the right trade offer.https://t.co/GZV0KIMRYu — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) December 20, 2019

The number two pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Lonzo Ball's performances, have been underwhelming in his first three seasons in the league, and he's only managed to show flashes of brilliance. The 22-year-old has struggled to shoot the ball so far in his career and it may continue in the upcoming years.

If the Pelicans aren't optimistic about his growth, they might be tempted to consider this NBA trade option and hear some offers, given the demand for a playmaker around the league.

#3. JJ Redick

JJ Redick signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 and has one more year before entering free agency. Even at 36, Redick continues to be among the best shooters in the league and can fit well with any team he's put into.

Though the Pelicans can benefit from the veteran's sharpshooting abilities next season, they don't have a realistic chance of competing with the other Western Conference teams in the playoffs right away. They might try to make the most out of Redick's contract and trade him in exchange for someone younger in the offseason.

