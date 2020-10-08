NBA Trade Rumors: How Minnesota Timberwolves can form a 'big 3' by moving their No. 1 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves' fortunes might finally be turning around for good. Having made the NBA playoffs just once in the past decade, they now have two stars in D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, who can put them back in playoff contention. A recent NBA trade rumor has suggested that the Minnesota Timberwolves should consider adding New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday to form a 'big 3' in the upcoming offseason. This would give them a real edge in what is an extremely competitive Western Conference.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves can be a contender in the West with Jrue Holiday

Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves' future looks bright with their two All-Stars and their No.1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. They can land a talent like LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards and can be title contenders in a few years. But while they wait for their draft pick to come of age, the Minnesota Timberwolves also run the risk of losing Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell to another team.

According to @SKORNorth, a “really good player that knows KAT really well” told an Agent that Karl-Anthony Towns “is as good as gone” from Minnesota. 👀



(h/t @TheNBACentral) — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 24, 2020

A recent NBA trade rumor suggested that Karl-Anthony Towns might be leaving the Minessota Timberwolves this offseason. While this might just be a rumor, the organization cannot risk waiting for too long and will be actively looking to add another star in the upcoming season.

Pels’ Jrue Holiday is winner of the 2019-20 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. Award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, and commitment and dedication to his team. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 6, 2020

There are various NBA trade rumors about New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday being available in the offseason, and the Timberwolves should make a move for the 30-year-old. Jrue Holiday will be a perfect backcourt partner for D'Angelo Russell and will also improve the team's perimeter defense.

With this newfound 'big 3', Minnesota Timberwolves could immediately become a top contender in the West.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans can strengthen their young core with the No. 1 pick

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are building for the future around their young core comprising Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball. While Jrue Holiday is one of the best guards in the league, he has only one year left on his contract and might be on his way out of the New Orleans Pelicans next year.

According to Bleacher Report's Preston Ellis, New Orleans can move Jrue Holiday to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the 2020 No.1 pick, Jarrett Culver, and James Johnson. The New Orleans Pelicans can draft an exciting prospect like LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman, who'll fit right into their young core. Once Zion Williamson takes the leap, they'll be a force to reckon with in the Western Conference.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield could join forces with Jayson Tatum at Boston Celtics in a move that sends Gordon Hayward the other way