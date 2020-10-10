LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2020 | NBA Finals Game 6

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Miami Heat - NBA Finals Game 6

Date & Time: Sunday, October 11th, 7:30 PM ET (Monday, 5 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

A wide-open missed shot from the LA Lakers could come back to haunt them with Miami Heat gaining momentum after a clutch win on Friday night. The difference between these two sides has reduced with each passing game in the NBA Finals and we're likely to witness a humdinger of a contest in the upcoming tie.

LA Lakers Preview

The biggest concern for the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals right now is the health of Anthony Davis. Davis struggled with a right heel contusion throughout Game 5 but still managed to have a positive impact. Unless some major issues develop over the weekend, he should be good to go.

LeBron James has barely put a foot wrong in the NBA Finals and he's expected to dominate proceedings. Elsewhere though, a bit of inconsistency has crept in for LA Lakers. Kyle Kuzma has started to look shaky, Markieff Morris couldn't score a solitary point in Game 5, and the less said about Danny Green the better. Frank Vogel would be hoping that the roster regroups well before the clash on Sunday.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James left it all out on the court in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals. He scored 40 points on 71% shooting and was scorching hot from downtown. With Davis' participation in the next game against Miami Heat in doubt, LeBron could possibly have to force the issue on the defensive end as well, something he's capable of doing.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat showed just how lethal they can be if they're making their shots from downtown. Their defense has pretty much remained consistent throughout the NBA Finals, but when the likes of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are making it rain from beyond the arc, they are a tough side to beat.

What else is there to say about Jimmy F(inals) Butler?



35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 steals... in 47 minutes and 12 seconds. (we condensed it into 5 minutes. enjoy)

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/ofPAL6GpQz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2020

It's been a total team effort in both the games that the Miami Heat have won. Kendrick Nunn has chimed in with a few buckets here and there, Andre Iguodala's feel for the game allows him to force stops on the LA Lakers in the clutch, while Jae Crowder continues to turn up on both ends of the court.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler sat down for merely 48 seconds throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals while notching up a 30-point triple-double to keep the Miami Heat's chances alive. He's torching the LA Lakers' defense with his ability to drain mid-ranger and is getting to the free-throw line regularly. Butler is emptying the tank each night and the same would be expected of him on Sunday.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Lakers vs Heat Prediction

Even though the Miami Heat are riding high on confidence, let's not forget that the LA Lakers lost Game 5 by the thinnest of margins. And when you have Playoff LeBron on your team, he'll ensure that the Purple and Gold don't miss the game-winning shot twice. The LA Lakers haven't lost two consecutive games in the postseason so don't expect them to start in the NBA Finals. They are the favorites to win against Miami Heat on Sunday.

Where to watch Lakers vs Heat?

Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals will be broadcasted on ABC in the United States. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

