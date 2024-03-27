LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral Moments (March 26)

The LA Lakers visited the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday for their final game of their season series following the Lakers' narrow win earlier this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took an assertive approach at the start of the game, driving to the basket on his three tries and converting each one. Additionally, he drew the first fouls of the game, resulting in trips to the free-throw line. He accounted for seven of the Bucks' initial 12 points.

The Lakers encountered a challenging start, as the Bucks surged ahead with a 12-2 run. LA faced difficulties, missing their initial nine shots and finding it tough to create scoring opportunities, particularly with LeBron James sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Once Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the court, the Bucks swiftly regained the lead. They surged ahead by 16 points, propelled by Antetokounmpo's contributions and a clutch 3-pointer from Damian Lillard, concluding the half with a commanding 17-7 run.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5 Anthony Davis beats the buzzer in emphatic style

As the shot clock expired for the first quarter to end with Austin Reaves' drive shut sealed by Pat Connaughton, Reaves found the cutting AD, who missed his first shot but made an incredible effort to get the offensive rebound for the emphatic one-handed putback dunk.

#4 Damian Lillard makes a tough 3-pointer to end the first half

Lillard initiated a double screen involving Giannis and Brook Lopez, positioning himself to the left.

Despite Giannis inadvertently encroaching on his space while being pushed, Lillard found enough room to launch a deep 3-pointer from 32 feet. Impressively, he sunk the shot, concluding the first half for the Bucks.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo takes Anthony Davis one-on-one

Giannis and Anthony found themselves matched up in the right corner, with the Lakers' defense reluctant to provide help defense, preferring to stick to their assignments and trust Anthony Davis to handle the one-on-one challenge.

Nevertheless, Giannis opted to drive baseline, steering clear of the Lakers' defense, and delivering a powerful bump to AD before finishing with a dunk.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo showing why he's the best two-way player

As D'Angelo Russell attempted to drive along the baseline while shielding the ball from Khris Middleton with his hip, he seemed poised for an open layup. However, Giannis executed a perfectly timed block without committing a foul or interfering with the ball, redirecting it out of bounds.

Shortly afterwards, Giannis received the ball from Damian Lillard following their pick-and-roll. With the ball in the paint, he took a powerful dribble to the right before emphatically dunking over Jaxon Hayes, showcasing his dominance in the paint.

#1 Austin Reaves hits the three to seal the game

After a strong defensive play by Anthony Davis to stop Giannis on two possessions, the Lakers found Austin Reaves for an open look, with Malik Beasley and Damian Lillard's miscommunication.

He drilled the 3-pointer to put the Lakers up with three points and effectively seal the win.

The Lakers completed a 19-point comeback in the 128-124 win to sweep the Bucks in their season series.