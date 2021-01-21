LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the LA Lakers at the Fiserv Forum today, in what is expected to be a blockbuster NBA clash between two title hopefuls. The Bucks will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss against the Brooklyn Nets, while the LA Lakers will have a similar mindset after conceding their last game to the Golden State Warriors.

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Update

LA Lakers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have listed their star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James as probable for this game. Both stars reportedly have ankle issues, but fans can expect them to start in this important fixture, considering they started the last game despite having a similar status.

Kostas Antetokounmpo has been ruled out with a knee issue, and Jared Dudley will be missing the match due to a calf injury.

Wheels up for a seven-game trip 🛫 #LakeShowLiftoff pic.twitter.com/G64IyEZysj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 20, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks go into this game without any injury concerns, and head coach Mike Budenholzer is set to have a full roster at his disposal for this key clash.

The Bucks have been extremely lucky in this regard so far, and it is safe to say that their near-perfect injury record has helped them stay in the upper half of the Eastern Conference standings.

One second of Bucks vs. Lakers from the last time at @FiservForum: pic.twitter.com/7jTW7lC37Q — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 20, 2021

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Head coach Frank Vogel is expected to field his trusted back-court of Dennis Schroeder and LeBron James once again, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope taking his usual position at small forward.

Anthony Davis will start at power forward, while Marc Gasol will be the team's starting center.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to start with a back-court of Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo, with Khris Middleton occupying the small forward spot. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will start at power forward, while dominant big Brook Lopez is expected to take his usual place at center.

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting-5s

LA Lakers

G- LeBron James, G- Dennis Schroeder, F- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- Anthony Davis, C- Marc Gasol

Milwaukee Bucks

G- Jrue Holiday, G- Donte DiVincenzo, F- Khris Middleton, F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez

