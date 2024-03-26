LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers begin their six-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Lakers are coming off a 3-1 homestand, winning their last three consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Bucks are unbeaten at Fiserv Forum in their past six games.

It's the second and final matchup of the year between the Lakers and the Bucks. They met three weeks ago in LA on Mar. 8, where the Lakers won 123-122 without LeBron James. D'Angelo Russell steered the Lakers' ship with a season-best 44-point game, while Spencer Dinwiddie made the game-winning block.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a 34-point triple-double, while Damian Lillard finished with 28 points and 12 assists, but the Bucks failed to execute their plans down the stretch despite leading by six with 1:54 left.

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report for Mar. 26

The Lakers could be without LeBron James again, as he's doubtful. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is probable and likely to play.

Meanwhile, Colin Castleton, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt are ruled out.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Mar. 26

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as probable, while MarJon Beauchamp is questionable.

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

With LeBron James likely to miss the game, the Lakers could deploy the same lineup that played on Mar. 8 against the Bucks. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves were the starting guards, while Spencer Dinwiddie started next to Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis on the frontcourt.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Skylar Mays Shooting guards Austin Reaves Cam Reddish Max Christie Small forwards Spencer Dinwiddie Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley will likely start as the guards, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will be in the frontcourt.

Point guards Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley AJ Green Shooting guards Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. Small forwards Khris Middleton Jae Crowder MarJon Beauchamp Power forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Key Matchups

The Lakers and Bucks have produced highly entertaining games because of key player matchups, which make this a close contest. The first is between Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The latter created some separation from his counterpart after winning two MVPs and a DPOY after comparisons between the two during LA's 2020 championship run.

Regardless of Giannis probably being labeled as the better player, AD has done well in their previous matchups. He's matched the "Greek Freak's" physicality and production while doing a decent job on defense. The same goes for Giannis, making this a decisive duel.

The other key matchup is between Spencer Dinwiddie and. Damian Lillard. Dinwiddie will likely get the start and the assignment to guard Lillard. The former Nets guard has the length and ability to move against someone with Lillard's skill, which allowed him to do a solid job when the teams faced off last game.

Limiting Lillard from having a big outing could be the key for LA, while the Bucks' point guard prevailing in the matchup reduces the Lakers' chances of doing well defensively. They don't have depth outside of Dinwiddie to put the stops on Lillard.