LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 21, 2023

The LA Lakers are in freefall. With their latest blowout 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, the weary unit heads to the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. LA has not been the same unit since winning the IST and is 1-4 upon resuming the regular season. Injuries and inconsistencies have played their part in the frequent losses, and the road trip only becomes tougher as they play an in-form Timberwolves who are leading in the West with a 20-6 record.

The hosts play back-to-back as well and come off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, recent form puts them in a better place than the Lakers. They have not had the greatest record against LA in head-to-head matchups with the latter leading 84-41 in all of their contests in the past. But this time, a belligerent unit led by Anthony Edwards will look to change the stat line.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date and time: December 21, 2023, 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Lakers will have a stern test as they play the Wolves who have established that they are legitimate contenders this season. In Edwards, they have a rising star averaging 24.6 points per game and he will be a headache for the Purple and Gold. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have been playing their best ball this season.

LA is dealing with injury issues at the moment, but according to ESPN's updated list, there is no Anthony Davis or LeBron James on that list yet. Should the big gut through his ankle issue, and the rest of the roster deliver on Thursday, the Lakers can get the better of the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell had a forgettable outing on Wednesday, and that should serve as motivation when he suits up to play his former team.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

The Lakers might have some change in the starting lineup. To contain Edwards, they may bring in Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting five alongside D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Timberwolves are unlikely to change their combination of Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Watch out for Edwards as he is 26.5 o/u (-115 over and -110 under). Towns is 21.5 with -110 over and -115 under. Davis is +490 and is the favorite to make the first bucket, while James is +650.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Lakers have turnover issues, and their rebounding has suffered. The Timberwolves thrive on their opponents' mistakes and seldom give up easy scoring opportunities. Plus, their pace and their defense make it challenging for the Lakers who need someone outside of James or Davis to score big. After losing three on the road, they will look for payback, but it's not an easy task. Chalk up a win for Minnesota.