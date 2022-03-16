LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers go on the road for their next four games, starting with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center. This is the last game between the two teams in their season series with the Purple and Gold trailing 1-2.

LeBron James and the Lakers are only 2-8 since the All-Star break. The two wins came at Crypto.com Arena, where LeBron James had back-to-back 50-point games. They’re currently hoping to end their 10-game road losing streak.

While the Lakers have been horrible, the Timberwolves have been downright impressive in their last 10 games where they are 8-2. Minnesota, who is the 7th seed in the West, is giving the Denver Nuggets a run for their money for the coveted 6th spot and avoiding the play-in tournament.

The Minnesota Timberwolves Big 3 of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are finding their rhythm at just the right time. They’re a young and hungry team who could potentially give the Lakers another long night on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 16th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 17th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

LA Lakers Preview

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have to find better chemistry to carry the LA Lakers to the playoffs. [Photo: Forbes]

LeBron James is undoubtedly the biggest story when it comes to the LA Lakers. Whether he scores at least 50 points or struggles, he can never get out of the spotlight. The four-time MVP has played 30 and 40 minutes, respectively, in their back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

Despite calls to just shut it down, the Lakers franchise player keeps it going and could play heavy minutes against the Timberwolves. As much as the LA Lakers want to keep LeBron James fresh, doing so could cost them an all-important playoff spot.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Austin Reaves | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are peaking at just the right time. [Photo: Dunking with Wolves]

Karl-Anthony Towns was the toast of the NBA just a few nights ago when he torched the San Antonio Spurs for 60 points, which were both career and franchise highs. He added 17 rebounds and three assists. Towns’ shooting abilities were on full display in the win as he made 19-31 shots, including an outstanding 7-11 from behind the arc.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:



60 points

17 rebounds

61% FG



SHEESH Karl-Anthony Towns tonight: 60 points 17 rebounds 61% FGSHEESH https://t.co/NOJpqZf4WZ

The Timberwolves, however, are more than just a one-man show. They also have D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards who can explode at any given time. Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley and Jaylen Nowell also provide significant contributions for the sizzling-hot team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D’Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Lakers 29-39 +310 Over 237 (-115) +9 (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves 40-30 40-30 Under 237 (-105 -9 (-110)

Without Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers playing like a team 10 games below .500, there’s no question the Lakers are at a disadvantage. LA are a woeful 0-10 in their last 10 away from Crypto.com Arena, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are 22-12 on their home floor.

In the last 10 games, the Timberwolves lead the league in defensive rating with 109.8, which is in contrast to the LA Lakers’ floundering 119.9 DRT. The Timberwolves are in their best form of the season and are hot on the Denver Nuggets’ heels for a better playoff seeding.

The matchup is heavily leaning towards the Timberwolves, but LeBron James has been known to put on his Superman cape time and again to rescue the Lakers.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

LA Lakers

LeBron James is averaging 32.8 points on 53.4% shooting from the field, including 39.8% from the three-point line. LA is perfect 2-0 against the spread when taken as underdogs by at least 8 points. The Lakers are 2-8 against the spread in the last 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-2 against the spreads in the last 10 games. Minnesota has left behind their opponents early in the game in 9 of their last 10 games. The Timberwolves are 5-3 against the spread when favored by at least 8 points.

Lakers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Lakers are 2-8 in their last 10 games and needed LeBron James to erupt for at least 50 points in those games. They may have to ask the four-time NBA champion to have another historic night to pull off a win. If that were to happen, that may not be enough on the Minnesota Timberwolves home floor and with the Wolves’ Big 3 hitting their stride.

25 of the Timberwolves' 70 games have gone over the 237 points total on Wednesday. Games involving the Lakers have gone over 237 points in 23 of their games this season. Minnesota is 24-3 against the spread when it hits at least 46.3% from the field. They are hitting 49.3% in their last 10 games.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Timberwolves game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Spectrum SportsNet and BSN Sports.

