By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 25, 2025 07:10 GMT
LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (April 25) | 2025 NBA Playoffs. (Image Source: Imagn)
The first-round NBA playoff series between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves now shifts to Minnesota for Game 3. Both teams are set to engage in what promises to be another intense and physical showdown on Friday, with the winner gaining a significant boost in momentum as the series progresses.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves struck first, securing a commanding 117-95 victory in Game 1 and stealing home court advantage from the Lakers. However, LeBron James and his squad responded in Game 2, with their stifling defense paving the way for a hard-fought 94-85 win. With the series now tied at 1-1, the pressure slightly shifts to the Lakers after dropping a game on their home floor.

Minnesota's primary downfall in Game 2 was their inability to generate offense against the Lakers' relentless defense. After their bench contributed 43 points in Game 1, they managed only 19 points in Game 2. Returning home for the next two games, the Timberwolves will be hopeful of a stronger showing from their second unit.

Coach Chris Finch will also be looking for a better performance on the boards, after being outrebounded 41-34 by a smaller Lakers lineup in Game 2. Additionally, Minnesota will aim to improve their perimeter shooting, having connected on just 5 of 25 attempts from beyond the arc in the previous outing.

On the other hand, JJ Redick's key challenge will be keeping his team mentally sharp and defensively locked in for the full 48 minutes. The Lakers cannot afford any lapses in physicality or intensity on the road, as even a brief drop could prove costly against a hungry Timberwolves side.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for April 25

LA Lakers injury report

For the Lakers, Maxi Kleber will miss the game owing to a right foot surgery recovery.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

For the Timberwolves, Rob Dillingham is on the injury report due to a right ankle sprain.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 25

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers are expected to stick with their regular starting lineup, featuring LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes to open the game.

PGLuka DoncicGabe VincentShake Milton
SGAustin ReavesJordan GoodwinBronny James
SFRui HachimuraDorian Finney-SmithDalton Knecht
PFLeBron JamesJarred Vanderbilt
CJaxson HayesAlex LenMarkieff Morris
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves are expected to roll out a starting lineup of Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert.

PGMike ConleyDonte DiVincenzo
SGAnthony EdwardsNickeil Walker-AlexanderBones Hyland
SFJaden McDanielsJaylen ClarkTerrence Shannon Jr.
PFJulius RandleNaz ReidJoe Ingles
CRudy GobertLuka GarzaLeonard Miller
