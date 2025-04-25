LA Lakers make decision on Rui Hachimura's status ahead of crucial Game 3 vs Timberwolves

Rui Hachimura took a hit to the face during the Lakers' Game 2 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Japanese forward briefly headed to the locker room for evaluation before returning to the court wearing a protective mask. Heading into Game 3, Hachimura is expected to continue wearing the mask as he prepares to suit up for the crucial road matchup.

Ad

Coach JJ Redick confirmed that Hachimura is cleared to play in Game 3 after taking the shot to the face early in the previous game. Redick also stated that the forward will indeed wear the mask for added protection during the contest in Minnesota.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The silver lining for Lakers fans is that Rui Hachimura won’t miss any time, a crucial relief for a team that can’t afford to lose a key starter at this stage. Already operating with a smaller lineup, the absence of a physical wing like Hachimura would have created significant challenges for the Purple and Gold.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The real question now is whether Hachimura will be affected by his recent injury and if the protective mask, often known to cause discomfort, will hinder his performance. Regardless, both Coach JJ Redick and Lakers supporters can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Hachimura will be available for Game 3.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Game 2, the former Washington Wizards forward logged 34 minutes and made impactful contributions on both ends of the floor. He tallied 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, while adding five rebounds, two steals and a block to round out a solid performance.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3?

The LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 25, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Timberwolves game will be broadcast live on ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More