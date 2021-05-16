LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the LA Lakers at the Smoothie King Center tonight in the final round of the 2020-21 NBA regular season matches.

The LA Lakers will be looking to avoid the play-in tournament, which makes this a must-win game for them. They need to beat the New Orleans Pelicans and hope the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets, which would allow Frank Vogel's side to finish in sixth place in the West.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Alex Caruso has been sidelined with a foot injury. Jared Dudley is out for the rest of the season with a knee problem. All other players will be available for selection.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans will miss several players for tonight's clash, starting with Steven Adams, who is out with a toe injury. Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball are done for the season following thumb injuries, while Brandon Ingram continues to miss games due to an ankle issue.

Zion Williamson will not be able to feature because of a finger injury. James Johnson [knee] and Wesley Iwundu [shoulder] have been listed as probable for the game against the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

LeBron James has taken over point guard duties since returning from injury, with Dennis Schroder partnering him in the LA Lakers backcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will start at the 3, while Andre Drummond and Anthony Davis will make up the reigning champions' frontcourt.

Squad coming together for a #LakersWin 🙌@AntDavis23: 28 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast@KingJames: 24 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb

Dennis Schröder: 14 pts@CaldwellPope: 13 pts@AndreDrummond: 11 pts, 15 reb@Thortontucker: 11 pts@MONSTATREZZ: 9 pts, 9 rebhttps://t.co/yNbCmg1bfw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 15, 2021

Montrezl Harrell has played the sixth-man role for the LA Lakers this season, putting up 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds on 62% shooting from the field.

New Orleans Pelicans

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Eric Bledsoe will take up the guard spots for the New Orleans Pelicans. Naji Marshall will start at small forward, while Jaxson Hayes is expected to replace James Johnson in the starting lineup.

Willy Hernangomez is the favorite to start at center for the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - LeBron James l Shooting Guard - Dennis Schroder l Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Naji Marshall l Power Forward - Jaxson Hayes l Center - Willy Hernangomez

