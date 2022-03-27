LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will begin their three-game road trip by taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in Lousiana.

The Lakers (31-42) are ninth in the West, while the Pelicans (31-43) are just half a game behind at 10th. This is only their second meeting of the season, and they are scheduled to face off again in a few days. The Pelicans won their February 28th clash in a 123-95 blowout victory.

If the Lakers lose this meeting, they will slide to 10th in the West, with the 11th-place San Antonio Spurs (31-44) just one game behind. The Lakers have the third-toughest schedule remaining in the league. If they don't manage to grab a few wins and stay afloat, they will find themselves out of the play-in tournament.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have won three of their last five games, and ninth position is within their grasp. They have the seventh-easiest schedule in the league. If they win tonight and also in the April 1st rematch in California, they will likely solidify themselves as the ninth seed.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers on the bench

The LA Lakers have had similar injury reports in recent weeks. Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn remain out because of long-term injuries and have no timelines for return. There are just nine games left in the regular season, so it looks like they might not lace up at all.

LeBron James is still questionable due to effusion and soreness in his left knee but is expected to play. Dwight Howard is also questionable due to a sore hip, while Talen Horton-Tucker is probable to play due to a sprained ankle. Mason Jones has been sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Questionable Left Knee Soreness/Effusion Dwight Howard Questionable Hip Soreness Talen Horton-Tucker Probable Left Ankle Sprain Anthony Davis Out Right Mid-foot Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Coach Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram was listed as questionable in the last game against the Spurs due to a sore hamstring, and he eventually did not play. He is questionable for this clash as well. Meanwhile, Kira Lewis Jr. and Zion Williamson remain out with long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brandon Ingram Questionable Right Hamstring Soreness Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 31-42 +124 O 230.5 +3.5 New Orleans Pelicans 31-43 -146 U 230.5 -3.5

The Lakers are in abysmal form, losing to the Pelicans in their previous outing. This game is also at the Pelicans' home, so the hosts have a better shot at winning this clash and also have a relatively healthier roster.

Odds sources from FanDuel SB.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

LA Lakers

The Lakers are 11-24 on the road this season. LeBron James is leading the league in scoring (30 points per game). The Lakers have lost five of their last seven games.

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum is averaging 38% from the three-point range since joining arriving at New Orleans. The Pelicans are 17-21 at home this season. Jonas Valanciunas has double-digit rebounds in eight of his last nine games.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

If LeBron James laces up, he should play as the power forward, with Wenyen Gabriel playing the small forward role.

Russell Westbrook could retain his point guard role, and Austin Reaves should join him in the backcourt. If Dwight Howard laces up, he will likely play as the center, otherwise Gabriel or James will shift to the five, with Malik Monk filling the other position.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans will likely deploy their usual lineup if Ingram plays. Devonte' Graham should play the point guard role, and CJ McCollum could retain his usual shooting guard position.

Ingram could play the three and Herbert Jones should feature in the power forward role. Jonas Valaniunas will likely start as the center as usual. Jaxson Hayes could play the small forward role if Ingram isn't eligible to play.

The Lakers are 11th in the league in points scored (111.6/game) The Pelicans are averaging 12.6 turnovers in their last eight games. The Lakers are 16-27 against Western Conference teams this season.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Wenyen Gabriel | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Devonte' Graham | G - CJ McCollum | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Hebert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

