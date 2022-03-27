LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to New Orleans to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in a clash between two struggling teams this season.

The Lakers are coming into this game with a 31-42 record as they continue to hover below the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of good results. They have lost seven of their last ten games and are 11-24 on the road this season as they come into this game hoping to build on their incredible win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have had a campaign to forget thus far, without the services of their superstar Zion Williamson. He continues to be sidelined with a foot injury as a host of rumors have linked him elsewhere. The Pelicans are 10th in the Western Conference with a 31-43 season record. They have won only four of their last ten games, having acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers on trade deadline day.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 27th; 7 PM ET (Monday, March 28th; 4:30 AM).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are essentially a team for the future, with the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram at the helm. Losing Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in free agency was a big blow, but the team did well to acquire McCollum from Portland on trade deadline day.

Since they are a team for the future and with Williamson out injured, the team has endured a difficult campaign thus far. They are neck-and-neck with the ninth-seeded Lakers, and their only path into the postseason this year appears to be through the play-in tournament.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum; G - Devonte Graham; F - Herbert Jones; F - Jaxson Hayes; C - Jonas Valanciunas

LA Lakers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook

As a team with championship aspirations, the LA Lakers are yet to rack up wins and gain momentum. Head coach Frank Vogel seemingly finds his job on the line. That's because he has struggled to find the right balance between offense and defense with his starting lineup, which features LeBron James as the center.

Anthony Davis' absence from the team due to injuries has also hampered the Lakers' progression this season. The lack of chemistry between Russell Westbrook and King James has also played a huge role in the Lakers' struggles this campaign.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Austin Reeves; F - LeBron James; F - Malik Monk; C - Dwight Howard.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 31-42 +135 O 229 +3 New Orleans Pelicans 31-43 -155 U 229 -3

New Orleans and LA are dealing with injuries to their superstars in Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis. But the Pelicans will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how poor the Lakers have been on the road all season long.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

CJ McCollum is averaging 22.3 PPG this season. New Orleans have won four of their last 10 games coming into this matchup. The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram.

LA Lakers Betting Tips

LeBron James is averaging 30 PPG this season. The Lakers are 11-24 on the road this season. The Lakers will be without the services of Anthony Davis.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game short on confidence as they've endured difficult seasons. However, the Lakers have looked lively in the last few games and have picked up a few wins. Expect LeBron James and co. to deliver once again and leave with a win.

The Lakers have lost 11 games on the road coming into this matchup. The Lakers have won only 3 of their last 10 games. The Pelicans have won four of their last 10 games.

Where to watch Lakers vs Suns game?

You can catch the live action of this game on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - BSNO, and SPECSN.

