LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024 

The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans square off in one of the many high-stakes seeding ramification games in the Western Conference. A win secures the Lakers the eighth spot in the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, a win seals New Orleans' chance of locking up the sixth seed.

The Pelicans can keep the sixth seed with a loss, too. However, that will require the Phoenix Suns to lose their game in Minnesota. The Lakers and Pelicans have been two of the hottest teams lately, making this arguably the most enticing game of the 2023-24 NBA regular-season finale.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Money line: Lakers +122, Pelicans -147

Spread: Lakers +3.5 (-112), Pelicans -3.5 (-108)

Total (o/u): Lakers o230.5 (-110), Pelicans u230.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

The Lakers have won 10 of their last 13 games. Two of their losses came in LeBron James or Anthony Davis' absence. LA has been phenomenal since Rui Hachimura moved into the starting lineup, and that has given it a puncher's chance in games where it wasn't favored.

The offense has been free-flowing, and the defense seems to be coming along. However, the Lakers must clean up some of their deficiencies and turn away from schemes that haven't worked throughout the year. That includes playing in a drop against good shooting teams.

The Pelicans are among those with a 3-point shooting rate of 38.2% on the season, the fifth-best in the NBA. However, Darvin Ham has been persistent about letting teams shoot and playing the percentage while keeping the non-shooters open. New Orleans will look to make the Lakers pay for that.

The Pelicans have struggled against the Lakers' size. Zion Williamson hasn't been as imposing, but he has been in solid rhythm lately, so he will look to make amends for his no-showing in the previous matchups.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

The Lakers' rotation could continue to be deep as Ham has made the most of his available depth. Spencer Dinwiddie will be the sixth man, while Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes will likely play key minutes, too.

PG - CJ McCollum, SG - Brandon Ingram, SF - Trey Murphy III, PF - Zion Williamson, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

The Pelicans will see Brandon Ingram return, which puts Herbert Jones back on the bench. Jones will remain key off the bench alongside Naji Marshall, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Betting Tips

LeBron James is favored to score under 26.5 points. He's managed more than that in his past two outings, with 33 and 37-point games. However, James will likely play a facilitator's role with Anthony Davis back in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Davis' point total is 24.5, which he is favored to cover. He's been critical in matchups against the Pelicans, with New Orleans not posing much of a threat for him defensively.

Zion Williamson is favored to score under 25.5 points. With Brandon Ingram back, the Pelicans offense could run through him on more possessions, limiting Zion's scoring opportunities.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans hold a minor advantage, as per the oddsmakers, to win Sunday's contest against the LA Lakers. The homecourt advantage and overall form sees New Orleans ahead with a -147 money line and a -3.5 spread. The Lakers are predicted to cover a +3 spread, so this could be a close contest.

However, the Lakers' experience could be handy in a crunch matchup like this. It is what kept their odds close. LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain one of the NBA's top duos, who have delivered consistently in games that have mattered.