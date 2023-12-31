LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, betting tips | Dec. 31, 2023

The LA Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA regular season game on the final day of 2023. This will be the second matchup between the two teams, which are coming off contrasting results in their last games.

The Pelicans came off a win against the Utah Jazz that snapped a two-game slide, as they will end the year at home.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are finishing a year-end road trip in New Orleans following a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves that was decided by a controversial review that went the Timberwolves' way.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Lakers (17-16) play the Pelicans (18-14) on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The game will be aired on Bally Sports in New Orleans and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

Moneyline: Lakers (+185) vs Pelicans (-225)

Spread: Lakers +5.5 (-110) vs Pelicans -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 229.0

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

This is the second time the Lakers are facing the Pelicans this season. They obliterated the Pelicans, 133-89, in their first meeting on December 7 in Los Angeles.

The Lakers, however, were dealt a stinging defeat in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves in a game that could have gone overtime if the referees had ruled LeBron James' clutch jumper as a three-pointer.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are fresh from beating the Jazz, who snapped back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups

LeBron James played through an illness and had a splendid game against the Timberwolves, despite his controversial review.

Anthony Davis also played through an injury, an ankle bone bruise, and led the Lakers in scoring against the Timberwolves with 33 points.

Both James and Davis have been erased from the Lakers' injury report, so they are expected to start anew for the team along with Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans' projected starting unit along with Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Key players, betting tips

Fan Duel has an interesting projection on Zion Williamson's point prop for Sunday night. He is currently -125, that is, you have to pay $125 to win $100 if he goes over his prop of 22.5 and -102 (a $102 ante is needed to win $100) if he goes under.

It is recommended to bet over the prop as Williamson could be up for a solid follow-up to his near triple-double against the Jazz.

Meanwhile, since the Lakers are finishing back-to-back, Covers.com did not have a prop projection for their key players, but expects Davis and James to put up solid numbers anew for the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Pelicans as -225 favorites over the Lakers (+185 underdogs).

The Pelicans are also -5.5 favorites over the Lakers, but take note that they clobbered New Orleans by 44 points in their first meeting in LA..

With that said, it is worth the risk to bet on the Lakers, or at least bet closer than the opening spread.