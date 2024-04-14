LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups and depth charts for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans lock horns in Sunday's 2023-24 NBA regular-season finale. The Lakers have an eighth-place finish at stake, while the Pelicans are fighting to keep the sixth spot. The teams could also face in the seven-eigh seed play-in tournament game with a Lakers win, Pelicans loss and Suns win (against Timberwolves).

It's expected to be a playoff-type atmosphere with both teams fighting for favorable situations in the postseason games. The Pelicans have a slim advantage as the favorites with the game on their home court. However, the Lakers are up 2-1 in the season series and have performed well against New Orleans, so this could be a close affair.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have players on their injury report. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable, while Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are ruled out.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall as questionable to play.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis.

Spencer Dinwiddie could play the most minutes off the bench, while Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince will also play significant roles.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays Shooting guards Austin Reaves Cam Reddish Max Christie Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

The Pelicans will start CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas.

Herbert Jones, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Dyson Daniels Shooting guards Brandon Ingram Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Small forwards Hebert Jones Naji Marshall Matt Ryan Power forwards Zion Williamson Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Centers Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans key matchups

The Lakers haven't been that consistent this year, but they have fared well against some of the over .500 teams because of their positional size. That will be critical against the Pelicans as seen in the previous three matchups. Here are three key player duels that will be crucial.

LeBron James and Zion Williamson are two players that match up well with their nearly similar frames. Their duel could be key in determining how this game plays out.

The other important matchup would be between Anthony Davis and Jonas Valaniunas. With AD becoming a better passer out of double teams, Valanciunas may have to be on an island with the Lakers center all night. That's not an easy task to complete and shut Davis down. However, Valanciunas must try to limit him as much as possible.

The third showdown is between D'Angelo Russell and CJ McCollum. Both point guards are streaky, but if they get hot, their teams end up on the winning side, more often than not. Whoever comes out on top in this clash will likely prove decisive for his respective team.