LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 16 | 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament

The New Orleans Pelicans host the LA Lakers in the first Western Conference play-in game of the season. As this is a game between the No. 7 and No. 8 teams in the standings, whoever wins qualifies as the seventh seed and faces the No. 2-seed Denver Nuggets in the first round. The loser plays the winner of the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors matchup for the eighth spot.

The two teams met as recently as Sunday in the final day of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. LA got a convincing 124-108 win that helped it stay in eighth place and not drop to 10th. LeBron James led the Lakers with a 28-point, 17-rebound and 11-assist triple-double, while New Orleans was led by CJ McCollum’s 25 points and seven assists.

The two teams met four times in the regular season, with LA winning the series 3-1. They have met six times in the playoffs so far. The Lakers lead the all-time series 4-2.

The Lakers vs Pelicans game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the Smoothie King Center. Fans can watch the game live on TNT. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report for April 16

LeBron James is listed as probable with a knee injury for Tuesday’s game. Anthony Davis (back) is questionable. However, both players are expected to play. Christian Wood (knee) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) have been ruled out.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for April 16

The Pelicans do not have anyone on their injury report.

Here’s a look at the LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups and depth charts for April 16.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Max Christie SF LeBron James Cam Reddish Taurean Prince PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince LeBron James C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

Positon Starter 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Dyson Daniels SG Brandon Ingram Trey Murphy III Dyson Daniels SF Herbert Jones Naji Marshall Trey Murphy III PF Zion Williamson Naji Marshall Herbert Jones C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Key matchups

LeBron James vs Zion Williamson

This matchup could decide the winner of Tuesday's game. If Sunday is any indication, it might still be LeBron James' league, as he dominated the game from start to finish, while Zion Williamson had just 12 points in the loss.

Both players are nearly unstoppable at the rim and can drive to the basket at their will. Will Williamson show up in his first postseason game ever? If James and the Lakers have their way, the answer should be a no.

Lakers backcourt vs Pelicans backcourt

CJ McCollum has been in some stelar form in the past seven games, scoring 25 points or more in all of them. With the return of Brandon Ingram, New Orleans clearly has the more talented backcourt. However, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell cannot be ruled out, as they are more than capable of getting hot.

