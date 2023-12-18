LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Betting tips and predictions | December 18, 2023

The LA Lakers host a belligerent New York Knicks outfit at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday (Dec. 18).

LeBron James and Co. come back from a 1-2 road trip, losing a game each to the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks lost 144-122 to the LA Clippers earlier and hope to return to winning ways.

Both teams occupy the midfield in the standings of their respective conferences. After losing their last game, NY (14-11) is sixth in the East, and LA is eighth with 15-11.

The Knicks have been one of the more impressive teams this season and while their defense has been inconsistent, they have been a better unit offensively. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been bitten by the injury bug again, with players slotting in and out of lineups.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Teams: LA Lakers (15-11) vs New York Knicks (14-11)

Date and time: Dec. 18, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Preview

The matchup will be between the Lakers' defense which has been their biggest strength and the Knicks' offense. The likes of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett have been stellar with their shooting. The Lakers' defense has largely revolved around Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, and James.

The Lakers will have to distract themselves from the IST celebration and banner night, although the hope is that they will be motivated to give fans another win to add to the festivities. In short, the Knicks are not unbeatable but LA will need to bring their A-game at home.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineup

The Lakers have quite the names on the injury list. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Christian Wood are all questionable. D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are probable, and Gabe Vincent is ruled out.

The Lakers are likely to play D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, and Jaxson Hayes at center.

The Knicks will field their usual lineup of Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Jericho Sims.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

LeBron James has been the best player for LA and heads into the contest with a 27.5 o/u. He's listed as -115 over and -115 under. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is 24.5/25.5 (-110 over and -115 under). Julius Randle is 22.5/23.5 with -140 over and -115 under.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The Knicks are a better team in shooting threes while the Lakers are the exact opposite. With Davis likely to sit this one out, the perimeter defense, as does their offense, takes a blow. The visitors are favorites now, and expect LA to go down swinging.