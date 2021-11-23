LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to meet the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to be played at 7:30 PM ET and will be available for viewing via the NBA League Pass.

The current status of the Lakers squad is slightly worrisome. They have picked up four losses in their last six games. However, in the second half of the game against the Detroit Pistons, the LA Lakers played the way every fan has expected them to so far. They were absolutely dominant in the paint with DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis commanding most of the space on both ends.

Meanwhile, New York have an impressive offense, especially their power forward Julius Randle who is a scoring machine. However, defensively the New York Knicks find it extremely hard to guard against faster offenses. Tom Thibodeau's team also has four shooters averaging 2+ three-pointers per game and will command concentration from the Lakers' perimeter defenders.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James has already missed 10 0f the LA Lakers' 18 games and is all set to miss the next one. The league did not take too kindly to his flagrant foul against Isaiah Stewart, who then went on a rampage that reminded many of Malice at Palace that happened 17-years-ago. He has been given a one-game suspension.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. https://t.co/8VunirAZ3u

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves, who has not played in the last seven games, is doubtful against the Knicks. Anthony Davis, the primary rim protector for the LA Lakers, is marked as probable and will likely play in LeBron's absence. Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza will continue to be sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Out League Suspension Kendrick Nunn Out Right knee bone bruise Trevor Ariza Out Right ankle injury Anthony Davis Probable Right thigh contusion Austin Reaves Doubtful Strained left hamstring

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will host the Lakers with three players on the injury list. Derrick Rose, who scored 9 points against the Chicago Bulls, has been listed as questionable. Reports suggest the former MVP is coping with a sore right ankle.

Furthermore, Taj Gibson, who was absent against Chicago and the Houston Rockets, is doubtful against the Lakers due to a sore groin. Mitchell Robinson, the third player on the list, will be sidelined on Tuesday due to the NBA's concussion protocol.

Player Name Status Reason Derrick Rose Questionable Sore right ankle Taj Gibson Doubtful Sore groin Mitchell Robinson Out Concussion Protocol

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

In LeBron's absence, Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker will join the starting lineup for the Lakers. While Bradley is averaging 5.1 points per game, Tucker is averaging 16 points. Talen Horton has been a crucial player for his team since his return. He has started five of his six games this season and is landing 1.6 threes per game.

Russell Westbrook will play alongside Bradley to comprise the backcourt. Meanwhile, Talen Horton will join Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony on the frontcourt.

New York Knicks

New York will most likely play without their key off-the-bench scorer Rose. This will however allow Immanuel Quickley more minutes. Furthermore, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will start on the backcourt.

NBA @NBA



Alec Burks heats up for 17 points (5 threes) in the 4th quarter to lift the



Evan Fournier: 19 PTS (5 3PM)

Julius Randle: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST

Immanuel Quickley: 13 PTS (10 in 4Q) 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Alec Burks heats up for 17 points (5 threes) in the 4th quarter to lift the @nyknicks past Houston.Evan Fournier: 19 PTS (5 3PM)Julius Randle: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 ASTImmanuel Quickley: 13 PTS (10 in 4Q) 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Alec Burks heats up for 17 points (5 threes) in the 4th quarter to lift the @nyknicks past Houston.Evan Fournier: 19 PTS (5 3PM)Julius Randle: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 ASTImmanuel Quickley: 13 PTS (10 in 4Q) https://t.co/fatzoPNdhS

Julius Randle, who is averaging 20.4 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, will be the starting power forward for the Knicks. He will play alongside RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel on the frontcourt.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Power Forward - Carmelo Anthony | Center - Anthony Davis

New York Knicks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Edited by Parimal