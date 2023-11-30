LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The LA Lakers take on the OKC Thunder in the final game of their four-game NBA road trip. They head down to the Paycom Center on Thursday (Nov.30) to take on the impressive Thunder outfit, who despite losing their last two games have been scintillating this season.

The Lakers are coming off a bounceback 133-107 win against the Detroit Pistons, and their back-to-back clash will be up against a more formidable unit. OKC, meanwhile, is coming off losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They also have been dealing with the off-court drama surrounding guard Josh Giddey. However, on Thursday, they will look to get the better of the short-handed and weary LA unit.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game Details

Teams: Lakers (11-8) vs Thunder (11-6)

Date and time: November 30, 2023; 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Preview

While their defense has been their strength, even in the absence of Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers' offensive efficiency is 25th in the league, explaining their shooting woes.

They are still heavily reliant on their trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell to do the bulk of the scoring. Add 3-point shooting woes to the list, and the Purple and Gold have their work cut out against a younger and faster Thunder unit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a brilliant season, averaging 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

OKC has fared better on defense as well with Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren coming in as legitimate threats. The Thunder are seventh in the league in defensive efficiency. After losing two games in a row, OKC will look to arrest the slide.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Predicted starting lineup

The good news for the Lakers is that neither Anthony Davis nor LeBron James are listed on ESPN's injury list ahead of the Thursday matchup. That would mean a familiar unit with D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis starting off.

The Thunder, meanwhile, will have a full and healthy roster as well. Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lugentz Dort and Chet Holmgren will likely be the starters.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heads into the contest with a 31.5 o/u with -127 over and -108 under. Chet Holmgren is also one to watch out for with 17.5 (-106 over and -129 under). For LA, LeBron James is 24.5 o/u with -118 over and -118 under.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

Factor in tiredness and injuries, the Lakers may consider resting some names on the second night of a back-to-back.

While James and Davis have not been on the injury report, chances are that one of them could sit out the contest, which would mean advantage OKC. Expect the home team to win this matchup.