LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: 3 Key matchups that will determine the game | NBA Season 2020-21

The two teams atop either conference face off as the LA Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Purple and Gold are on a three-game winning streak while the Sixers endured a surprising loss at the hands of Detroit Pistons in their last encounter.

The LA Lakers will be up against some familiar names with Danny Green and Dwight Howard facing their former team for the first team. It will be all business though once the ball tips off with the Philadelphia 76ers looking to make their rediscovered chemistry count.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Key matchups to look out for

Both the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have ample star power to drag them across the finish line. With so much quality on display, this game has the potential of being a modern classic and the result could boil down to individual battles.

On that note, let us look at three key matchups that will impact this tie.

#1 LeBron James vs Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

Elite defender and playmaker Ben Simmons will have to be at his best when he takes on the in-form LeBron James. Both players are their respective team's primary ball-handlers and their efficiency will determine who controls the game.

Simmons hasn't been scoring as per his usual standards but has been playing in better tandem with the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers stars. He's averaging a team-high 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game so far this season.

LeBron James forced the issue for LA Lakers in the last game with a 46-point outing. He's averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting over 40% from downtown for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

#2 Anthony Davis vs Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

One of the early favorites for MVP honors, Joel Embiid is the main reason behind the Philadelphia 76ers' success so far. Doc Rivers' men have lost all the four matchups that Embiid has missed this season including the last one. The star center is averaging 27.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game on career-high 55.4% shooting from the field.

Against Embiid will be the towering Anthony Davis who sets the tone defensively for the LA Lakers every night. He'll give Embiid a hard time inside the paint on both ends of the court with his hustle. Davis' production has been a tad inconsistent this season but he's still managing 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

#3 Dennis Schroder vs Seth Curry

Dennis Schroder

A solid two-way player, Dennis Schroder has had a few off nights lately going forward. Despite his offensive struggles, the German is managing 13.6 points and 4.2 assists per game for the LA Lakers this season. His arrival has taken some of the playmaking pressure off LeBron James.

Schroder will put his dogged defense to use against Seth Curry who's having a career-year with the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry's averaging 15.6 points per game on a whopping 53.7% shooting from downtown. He's also managing a respectable three assists per game.

