LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 28 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers host the LA Lakers on Tuesday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Lakers previously defeated the Sixers 116-106 at home in November to go up 1-0 in their season series.
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Lakers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 28
The Lakers are projected to use a starting lineup of Austin Reaves (PG), Max Christie (SG), Dalton Knecht (SF), LeBron James (PF) and Anthony Davis (C) for the game.
Sixers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 28
Meanwhile, the Sixers are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Eric Gordon (SG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SF), Ricky Council IV (PF) and Guerschon Yabusele (C).
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports
Lakers injury report for Jan. 28
The Lakers will be without Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Bronny James for the upcoming matchup.
Sixers injury report for Jan. 28
Meanwhile, the Sixers have seven players listed on their injury report. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, KJ Martin,and Caleb Martin are listed out for the game while Jared McCain is out for the season. Guerschon Yabusele is probable to play and his participation will be a game-time decision.
LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview
Heading into the game, the LA Lakers stand fifth in the Western Conference with a 26-18 record, having won six of their last 10 outings. They are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 112-107 on the road on Monday.
Anthony Davis led the Lakers to victory with a double-double performance of 42 points, 23 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the game. LeBron James added 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the win.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are 11th in the East with a 17-27 record and have only won three of their last 10 games. However, they are currently on a two-game winning streak after clinching a 109-97 road win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Tyrese Maxey led their victory charge with 31 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block. Kelly Oubre Jr. added a double-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win.
How to watch LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers?
The Lakers-76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The contest will be aired nationally on TNT and Max, and locally on Spectrum SportsNet. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
