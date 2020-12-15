LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 16th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

After back-to-back wins against city rivals LA Clippers, reigning champions LA Lakers will now face playoff hopefuls Phoenix Suns in an exciting NBA Preseason 2020-21 clash. The Suns lost their first game against the Utah Jazz and will look to get a win under their belt ahead of a grueling regular season.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 16th, 9:00 PM ET ( Thursday, 7:30 AM IST )

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

The LA Lakers will welcome back LeBron James and Anthony Davis in this match after the two superstars were rested for the first couple of games against the LA Clippers. Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, will be relying on their star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker to lead them to victory in this fixture.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Final in Utah. Time to head home ✌️

The Phoenix Suns had a strong offseason, which saw them add veteran point guard Chris Paul and other key rotational pieces. Paul had an excellent 2019-20 campaign with the OKC Thunder, and the Suns will be hoping he can replicate similar form for them.

The Phoenix Suns are a strong offensive unit but will be tested against a physically dominant LA Lakers outfit. Head coach Monty Williams will have to come up with a strong plan to counter the threat of LeBron James and Anthony Davis if he wants to get his first NBA preseason win.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Indiana Pacers v Phoenix Suns

After a brilliant outing in the Orlando bubble, fans and experts are hoping that Devin Booker will take a step up in the 2020-21 NBA campaign. Booker is one of the most talented guards in the league despite being just 24-years-old. He put in a strong performance against the Utah Jazz in the last game and will be expected to carry the offensive load against the LA Lakers.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Smith, DeAndre Ayton

LA Lakers Preview

33 points, 10 boards, 4 steals.



Talen Horton-Tucker is ready for year two 🔥🔥🔥

It wouldn't be controversial to say the LA Lakers had the best offseason, as the reigning champions were able to improve their star-studded roster. Additions like Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder have bolstered the LA Lakers starting lineup and bench. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to return for this game, the LA Lakers will be in a great position to make it 3 wins out of 3 in the preseason.

Key Player - LeBron James

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

After getting some well-earned rest following a tiring 2019-20 campaign, LeBron James will be back on the basketball court in the NBA preseason game against Phoenix Suns.

Fresh off a title and Finals MVP win, James would look to continue his good form in the preseason as well. He will be matched up against Mikal Bridges, who has earned a reputation as a brilliant perimeter defender. However, LeBron James will have the upper hand and the LA Lakers will want the 'King' to mark his return with a strong performance.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol

Lakers vs Suns Match Prediction

The LA Lakers will field their full-strength lineup for the first time in the NBA preseason, having won two games already in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Phoenix Suns have lost their first two games and they will be facing an uphill task against an in-form LA Lakers team. The Lakers are strong favorites and it is unlikely that the Phoenix Suns will be able to get a positive result.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Suns

Locally, fans will be able to watch this game on Spectrum Sportsnet and Fox Sports Arizona. You can also watch this match on NBA League Pass.

